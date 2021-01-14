Thread: Just How Good Are The Zags This Year?

-
Just How Good Are The Zags This Year?
Are we bound for the history books? Some [https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/30611941/is-mark-best-team-ranking-top-gonzaga-squads-20-years} have compared us to Indiana in 1976 or a team of the decade.
One Sport's Writer from yesterday [Jan 17] is impressed but not very much, Zach Braziller of the NY Post
https://nypost.com/2021/01/17/gonzag...is-just-silly/
"But Baylor is the lone team in the country ranked in the top five in offensive and defensive efficiency, not Gonzaga. They will be better prepared by March to win it all, too, by playing in the rugged Big 12 compared to the series of glorified scrimmages the Zags will use as preparation.
[bold letters mine]
Or this quote "The ball rarely stops moving, and the quality of their play on the break limits over-reliance on shooting the three. This is as balanced a college offense as we’ve seen in recent memory." from Jeremy Woo from Sports Illustrated.
https://www.si.com/college/2021/01/1...aylor-michigan
From Fox sports: https://www.foxsports.com/stories/co...-run-the-table
It’s how the Zags are doing it that’s so terrifying. The poise with which they dismantle highly-ranked opponents borders on "bizarre" ... and I don’t say that just because Drew Timme’s weird celebrations feel a lot like a lion playing with its food.
-
As good as they want to be.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules