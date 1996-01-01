Thread: OT: Is it fair to let fans in when not all can have fans?

Thoughts?
Love the zags for life
Not a question of whether it's fair or not. It's a matter of decisions made by the governors.
No. Different if many states start allowing fans. Governors have demonstrated their ineptitude in handling(?) Covid.
There’s a whole bucket list of protocols which would change the entire equation, but that hasn’t been an allowable conversation on this forum.
State & Local health departments make the choices. Fair has nothing to do with it
Why ? Haven't had enough censorship this year ?
Im not being political. Fans do matter. So i am wondering thoughts?
I thought about fans, or lack therefore, in the context of the Seahawks. I feel that the fans have to be a special advantage for them. Covid-19 rendered home field advantage mostly null and void. Would the Seahawks have beaten the Rams in the playoff game? Who knows, but I think it might have helped. I can't say that it wasn't unfair, though.
As for the Zags, I think of Las Vegas and how they have a huge advantage in this department, typically. The other WCC teams might think this is unfair (I don't know).
I'm sure opposing teams feed off of the energy in the Kennel.
If you asked the Zag players, I'd wager that they would prefer to play in front of fans at the other guys' place than play in the Kennel without any at all, but that is complete conjecture.