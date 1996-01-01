Thread: OT: Is it fair to let fans in when not all can have fans?

Results 1 to 12 of 12

OT: Is it fair to let fans in when not all can have fans?

    OT: Is it fair to let fans in when not all can have fans?

    Thoughts?
    Thoughts?
    Default

    Not a question of whether it's fair or not. It's a matter of decisions made by the governors.
    Default

    No. Different if many states start allowing fans. Governors have demonstrated their ineptitude in handling(?) Covid.
    Default

    There’s a whole bucket list of protocols which would change the entire equation, but that hasn’t been an allowable conversation on this forum.
    Default

    State & Local health departments make the choices. Fair has nothing to do with it


    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TravelinZag View Post
    No. Different if many states start allowing fans. Governors have demonstrated their ineptitude in handling(?) Covina.
    Mods, please remove.
    Default

    Why ? Haven't had enough censorship this year ?
    Default

    Im not being political. Fans do matter. So i am wondering thoughts?
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Why ? Haven't had enough censorship this year ?
    It's pretty simple. If the mods don't allow criticism of the Federal govt, they shouldn't allow criticism of the local govts either.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Mods, please remove.
    What? Did I make a factual error? OK, how about "Look at the great job the governors have done handling vaccinations"? That better?
    Default

    As for the Zags, I think of Las Vegas and how they have a huge advantage in this department, typically. The other WCC teams might think this is unfair (I don't know).

    I'm sure opposing teams feed off of the energy in the Kennel.

    I'm sure opposing teams feed off of the energy in the Kennel.

    If you asked the Zag players, I'd wager that they would prefer to play in front of fans at the other guys' place than play in the Kennel without any at all, but that is complete conjecture.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    It's pretty simple. If the mods don't allow criticism of the Federal govt, they shouldn't allow criticism of the local govts either.
    Politics is politics.
    It's not funny.
