Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Yvonne Ejim Wins WCC Freshman of the Week

  1. Today, 03:29 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,229

    Default Yvonne Ejim Wins WCC Freshman of the Week

    Yvonne, deserves her own thread for winning this award.

    From GoZags:

    SAN BRUNO, Calif.  Gonzaga freshman forward Yvonne Ejim was named the University Credit Union #WCCHoops Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 11-17.

    This is the second conference award recognition for Gonzaga this season; Jenn Wirth was selected as the UCU #WCCHoops Player of the Week on Jan. 11.

    UCU #WCCHOOPS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK  YVONNE EJIM, F  GONZAGA
    Freshman Yvonne Ejim was instrumental in GU's sweep of Santa Clara and San Francisco this week as the freshman averaged a season-best 8.5 points over the two-game span.

    Against Santa Clara, Ejim came off the bench to score seven points in 16 minutes of play, finishing 2-of-3 from the floor and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. She added two rebounds in the win. The Calgary, Alberta native shined in Saturday's 76-52 victory at San Francisco, finishing with a season-high 10 points off a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor. Ejim provided much-needed assistance when GU's starting forward LeeAnne Wirth struggled with foul trouble, and she handled San Francisco's posts inside, helping the Zags outscore USF 42-24 in the paint.

    For the weekend, Ejim missed just a single shot, finishing 87.5 percent from the floor. She also contributed 1.5 assists per game for the Zags.

    Ejim, along with the entire Gonzaga crew, hosts BYU in a single game this week on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.

    Also Nominated - Freshman: Ellie Croco, Saint Mary's; Natalia Klimek, LMU


    2020-21 UCU #WCCHOOPS Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week
    January 18: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
    January 11: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    January 4: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    December 28: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    December 21: Finau Tonga, Saint Mary's
    December 14: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    December 7: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    November 30: Finau Tonga, Saint Mary's
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/1/18/wo...-the-week.aspx

    Well done YE.

    An award that has hard earned. Looking forward to great this from You.

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:13 PM #2
    Zaglaw
    Zaglaw is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    895

    Default

    Congrats to Yvonne! Well deserved. From watching her last week, I think we got a good one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules