Thread: Yvonne Ejim Wins WCC Freshman of the Week

SAN BRUNO, Calif.  Gonzaga freshman forward Yvonne Ejim was named the University Credit Union #WCCHoops Freshman of the Week for games played Jan. 11-17.This is the second conference award recognition for Gonzaga this season; Jenn Wirth was selected as the UCU #WCCHoops Player of the Week on Jan. 11.UCU #WCCHOOPS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK  YVONNE EJIM, F  GONZAGAFreshman Yvonne Ejim was instrumental in GU's sweep of Santa Clara and San Francisco this week as the freshman averaged a season-best 8.5 points over the two-game span.Against Santa Clara, Ejim came off the bench to score seven points in 16 minutes of play, finishing 2-of-3 from the floor and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. She added two rebounds in the win. The Calgary, Alberta native shined in Saturday's 76-52 victory at San Francisco, finishing with a season-high 10 points off a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor. Ejim provided much-needed assistance when GU's starting forward LeeAnne Wirth struggled with foul trouble, and she handled San Francisco's posts inside, helping the Zags outscore USF 42-24 in the paint.For the weekend, Ejim missed just a single shot, finishing 87.5 percent from the floor. She also contributed 1.5 assists per game for the Zags.Ejim, along with the entire Gonzaga crew, hosts BYU in a single game this week on Saturday. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.Also Nominated - Freshman: Ellie Croco, Saint Mary's; Natalia Klimek, LMU2020-21 UCU #WCCHOOPS Women's Basketball Freshman of the WeekJanuary 18: Yvonne Ejim, GonzagaJanuary 11: Ioanna Krimili, San FranciscoJanuary 4: Ioanna Krimili, San FranciscoDecember 28: Ioanna Krimili, San FranciscoDecember 21: Finau Tonga, Saint Mary'sDecember 14: Ioanna Krimili, San FranciscoDecember 7: Ioanna Krimili, San FranciscoNovember 30: Finau Tonga, Saint Mary's