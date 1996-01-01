Thread: Week 9 poll

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    ZagsObserver
    Zags still 1. All but 2 of the first place votes.

    Based on the current poll standings, Gonzaga has defeated four top 14 teams.

    https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
    GonzaGAW
    - first time no duke and no north carolina in the poll since 1982
    - first time no duke and no north carolina and no kentucky in the poll since 1961
