Thread: Week 9 poll

Zags still 1. All but 2 of the first place votes.
Based on the current poll standings, Gonzaga has defeated four top 14 teams.
https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
- first time no duke and no north carolina in the poll since 1982
- first time no duke and no north carolina and no kentucky in the poll since 1961