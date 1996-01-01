Thread: Other Games: Mon - 01. 18. 21

11:30 - St. John's @ #25 UConn - FOX
4:00 - Florida State @ #16 Louisville - ESPN
6:00 - #6 Kansas @ #2 Baylor - ESPN
Have a good holiday.
#StaySafe
11:30 - St. John's @ #25 UConn - FOX
4:00 - Florida State @ #16 Louisville - ESPN
6:00 - #6 Kansas @ #2 Baylor - ESPN
Have a good holiday.
#StaySafe
- have never ever rooted for the jayhawks in my entire life and never will.......until 6 pm tonight.......but afterwards its back to never everville.
Why root against Baylor?
I know it’s unlikely but an undefeated Baylor vs an undefeated Gonzaga in the title game is my dream.