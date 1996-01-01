Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Other Games: Mon - 01. 18. 21

  1. Today, 07:29 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,977

    Default Other Games: Mon - 01. 18. 21

    11:30 - St. John's @ #25 UConn - FOX
    4:00 - Florida State @ #16 Louisville - ESPN
    6:00 - #6 Kansas @ #2 Baylor - ESPN

    Have a good holiday.

    #StaySafe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:53 AM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,151

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    11:30 - St. John's @ #25 UConn - FOX
    4:00 - Florida State @ #16 Louisville - ESPN
    6:00 - #6 Kansas @ #2 Baylor - ESPN

    Have a good holiday.

    #StaySafe
    Go Jayhawks.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:16 AM #3
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,544

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    Go Jayhawks.
    Agreed GZ.

    However, it doesn't really mean as much this year as it does in a normal year. Being the top seed overall isn't much different than being the runner up because everybody is going to Indianapolis anyway.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:53 AM #4
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,818

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Agreed GZ.

    However, it doesn't really mean as much this year as it does in a normal year. Being the top seed overall isn't much different than being the runner up because everybody is going to Indianapolis anyway.
    Somewhat true Mark, but still changes match-ups.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:14 AM #5
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    944

    Default

    - have never ever rooted for the jayhawks in my entire life and never will.......until 6 pm tonight.......but afterwards its back to never everville.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:48 AM #6
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,976

    Default

    Why root against Baylor?
    I know it’s unlikely but an undefeated Baylor vs an undefeated Gonzaga in the title game is my dream.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules