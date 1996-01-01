Thread: OT - Kim Mulkey's Disingenuous Statement

For those who don't know who she is, Kim Mulkey is the head coach of the #6 (for now) Baylor Lady Bears Wbb team and today was Mulkey's first game back coaching after being afflicted with Covid-19. Just after her team's loss today (to unranked Iowa State) Mulkey let loose this statement and she left no doubt about how she feels about a season that is proceeding amid the coronavirus pandemic:
The NCAA is setting the guidelines for those conferences and teams that want to play BB this year. What the Big-12 as a conference and Baylor as an individual team choose to do is entirely up to them, not the NCAA. The Big-12 conference could have elected to shut-down and not play the season at all, just like the Ivy league and at least one other league. If you, as a school, do not want to play and your conference does, simply elect to shut the season down like Duke and Virginia have done even though the ACC is still proceeding with Wbb play.“The answer is this: The season will continue on. It’s called the almighty dollar,” Mulkey said after her team’s 75-71 loss to Iowa State in Waco, Tex. “The NCAA has to have the almighty dollar from the men’s tournament. The almighty dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else.
“One conference does this, one conference does that. The CDC says this. Everybody is confused. I’m confused. I’m uncomfortable coaching. I understand, covid is real. I’ve had it — come talk to me sometime. But I don’t know … all the calls and procedures, that’s going to go on and make it unusual, uncomfortable for every program. We’re no different at Baylor.”
As far as Wbb is concerned, the NCAA is certainly not reaping big dollars from holding a Wbb tournament. The entity after the notoriety, fame and money by continuing to play Wbb is Baylor, not the NCAA.
If Ms. Mulkey, her team and her AD don't want to play Wbb, don't, but if you continue to play, at least place the blame where it needs to go.
