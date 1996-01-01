Thread: The Consistency of our Lady Zags

-
The Consistency of our Lady Zags
I have spent quite a bit of time watching D-1 Wbb today and it makes me happy for our Lady Zags. Today, I watched some Big-12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 Wbb. In previous days I have seen some Big East. I will admit that I have not seen UConn and the Big-10 play yet so I cannot comment on their leagues with first hand knowledge.
After Saturday, the Lady Zags are now 12-2, with our first loss came to the then #1 (now #5) South Carolina by 7 points on a neutral court. We were leading USC with less than 3 minutes to go. This was USC's 3rd game while it was Gonzaga's first. USC scores 119, 81 and 79 in their first three games but then lays an egg scoring only 46 in a 54-46 loss to now #3 NC State. USC has scored 75 or more points in there next 5 games.
The Zags second and last loss (so far) was in OT to (now #27 ranked) South Dakota State in Brookings, SD 75-72. SDSU has great wins against Iowa State (you know, the team that knocked of Baylor this weekend) and Big East Creighton and Gonzaga, then losses 2 on the road to Kansas State (a poor P-5 team) and gets hammered by Northern Iowa, 65-48.
Since the loss to SDSU, Gonzaga has scored 58 points (twice), 65 points once, 69 points once and every other game (Qty=7), the Lady Zags have scored over 70 points. Defensively, since the loss to SDSU, The Lady Zags have given up 68 points to Eastern Michigan and 62 to LMU. In six games the Zags have given up scores in the 50s, two in the 40s and one in the 30s. While our ladies may have the occasional bad quarter, on offense or a bad quarter on defense, they are generally very consistent throughout the game.
When you watch some of these other leagues, you wonder, how the blank they got rated where they are. Oregon looked horrible against Arizona. Mississippi State looked equally bad today against Texas A&M. South Carolina looked terrible against NC State. Iowa State beats Baylor in Waco but gets beat by SDSU. In so many of these leagues, even the best teams are up and down like a child with a fever. Today they win on the road by 25 and last week lost by 20 at home.
In watching the games today, I saw very few teams that consistently played good team offense and good team defense. Louisville looked good on both sides of the ball. Stanford, at times this year, has looked on both sides of the ball. Iowa State played good team ball on both sides with a swarming defense and good offense from outside the key. Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Baylor, UCLA, WSU, Kentucky, Texas, etc. really did not look like anything special. Sure, most of the teams had 2 or more 6'4", muscular ladies in the front court, but none appeared to be as mobile and efficient as the Wirths. Yes, most of the teams have some players that are certainly more athletic than our lady zags, individually, but so often these players try to put the team on their back (like WSUs Leger-Walker sisters who took 39 shots today) leading to some spectacular shots and some very bad shots. Very rarely did I see consistent ball movement around the key, looking for the open shots. Many times the dribbler driving the key took the ball up against double and triple teams rather than throw the ball out to the open team member. Team defense appears to be very sporadic. Time after time today (did not matter the team) the dribbler was just allowed to drive to the hoop leading to layups which were way to often missed (where have we seen that Zag Fans). Middle School BB 101, stop the person with the ball.
What does this mean? I feel really good about this year's Lady Zag team. No team I have seen this year would scare me (unlike last year's Baylor or Oregon team). Certainly some teams in the ACC and SEC could push us around a little in the key. Certainly a backcourt player like Aari McDonald, could give the Lady Zags fits. But I think, as a team, Gonzaga is as complete a team as I have seen this year. Give us four good, consistent quarters with our typical offense and typical defense and I think our Lady Zags could play with anyone.
Things are looking good Zag Fans.
Bring on the Cougars.
ZagDad
Enjoy your posts on WBB. Thanks for the coverage and analysis, ZagDad.
