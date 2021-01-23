Thread: BYU GONZALES IS BACK, GUSTIN REBOUND MACHINE, COUGARS WANT TO POUNCE SAT. 23 JAN.

-
BYU GONZALES IS BACK, GUSTIN REBOUND MACHINE, COUGARS WANT TO POUNCE SAT. 23 JAN.
BYU is coming to the Kennel on 23 Jan. 2021. The last meeting at home was like a UFC fight. First JT was knocked out of the game with a broken nose. Then Katie Campbell suffered a season ending leg injury going up for a layup.
Next JT came back in the game with gauze hanging out of each nostril and shot and made two free throws for Katie. Then with the game still on the line 24 second clock near 0, one of the Truong's covered behind the 3 point line shoveled the ball to JT. Jill with players all around her put up a 3 pointer with gauze hanging out of each nose and made it.
Lets look at the BYU player starters and then their key subs so far this year.
* #2 Gonzales (5'10") Averaging 20.2 points per game, has 23 steals, shooting 37% on 3 pointers (20-54). #2 has attempted 155 FG.
* #12 Gustin (6'1") Averaging 12. 3 points, and 13.5 rebounds per game. Good at following up her shots. #12 has attempted 98 FG.
* #13 Harding (5'9") Averaging 12 points per game. Shooting 32% on 3 pointers (16-50). #13 has attempted 106 FG.
* #5 Albiero (5'8") Averaging 5.2 points and 4 assists per game.
* #22 Hamson (6'7") Just moved past her sister on the all time block list at BYU. Number one is her mother. From Lindon, Utah.
#10 Graham (6'0") Averaging 7.5 points per game. Shooting 48% on 3 pointers (15-31).
#11 Smiler (5'8") Averaging 4.8 points per game. Shooting 50% on 3 pointers (13-26).
#15 Perri (6'5") From Pleasant Grove, Utah.
So looks the BYU has two starters #2 and #13 that like shooting 3 point shots. In addition they have 2 sub players #10 and #11 that are very proficient at 3 point shooting.
Also #2 Gonzales loves driving to the hoop if you give her chance. #13 Harding also gets her share of layups.
#12 Gustin is always hits the boards and gets her points in close.
BYU game Thursday with Pacific was canceled to due to Covid tracing concerns. This info was on the Pacific web site. BYU web site had nothing.
Just a reminder Covid is public enemy number one. Our game Thursday with San Diego already has been canceled due to Covid, as San Diego program is currently in a 14 day shut down.
Lady Zags keep your guard up against Covid 24/7 and hope BYU WBB does the same.
