Thread: Jalen Suggs - Any Concerns

Originally Posted by jsnider Originally Posted by

The last two games for Gonzaga against Pepperdine and St. Mary's have not been as clean as what we have seen from them earlier against the tougher competition. That does not concern me a great deal. But Jalen Suggs has seemed unhappy, frustrated, and not himself the last couple of games and that does concern me some. I know in the Pepperdine game he got into some early foul trouble which could explain some of it but last night I noticed even more without the foul trouble. Has anybody picked up on it too and if so what do you make of it? Thank you.