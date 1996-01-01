Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Jalen Suggs - Any Concerns

    jsnider
    Default Jalen Suggs - Any Concerns

    The last two games for Gonzaga against Pepperdine and St. Mary's have not been as clean as what we have seen from them earlier against the tougher competition. That does not concern me a great deal. But Jalen Suggs has seemed unhappy, frustrated, and not himself the last couple of games and that does concern me some. I know in the Pepperdine game he got into some early foul trouble which could explain some of it but last night I noticed even more without the foul trouble. Has anybody picked up on it too and if so what do you make of it? Thank you.
    gonzagafan62
    Yes I mean I have but he brought the energy and style last night too with and ones. We all gotta remember as awesome as this kid is he’s still only a freshman. Lol. He’s going to make mistakes and not play well. It seems like Gonzaga usually does go through and end of January swoon with WCC teams and then goes back off in beginning of February and then swoon again in late february ... I think we’ll be fine and so will he. He’ll figure it out here in WCC. It’s rockfights or sit the bench.
    Irish_eliZAG
    I try not to worry about things I have no control over. He is still teenager with mood swings. Maybe hes mad at referee, himself or even a teammate or coach. Thats for GU staff to figure out.
    23dpg
    Quote Originally Posted by Irish_eliZAG View Post
    I try not to worry about things I have no control over. He is still teenager with mood swings. Maybe he’s mad at referee, himself or even a teammate or coach. That’s for GU staff to figure out.
    +1
    tummydoc
    I suspect Jalen holds himself to a higher standard than even this board. I think he's just frustrated with himself. I don't see any disrespect in his attitude. Fewie was probably telling him to be patient and let the game come to him. He's smart, humble for having been the alpha dog since middle school. He'll be fine.
    bartruff1
    IMHO he can do stuff that no other guard in the history of Gonzaga Basketball could do....this is his team and will go as far as he can take them.....as the pro scout said he will need to improve his three point shooting but will be among the first four or five taken in the draft and perhaps #!......he is simply amazing.....enjoy him while you can and be thankful he came to Gonzaga....I am...
    ZionZag
    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    The last two games for Gonzaga against Pepperdine and St. Mary's have not been as clean as what we have seen from them earlier against the tougher competition. That does not concern me a great deal. But Jalen Suggs has seemed unhappy, frustrated, and not himself the last couple of games and that does concern me some. I know in the Pepperdine game he got into some early foul trouble which could explain some of it but last night I noticed even more without the foul trouble. Has anybody picked up on it too and if so what do you make of it? Thank you.
    He was just mad at himself...5 TO's and 2 Assis
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by ZionZag View Post
    He was just mad at himself...5 TO's and 2 Assis
    And with good reason.
    ProVeeZag
    Worried about Suggs? Life must be pretty damn good if we can worry about Jalen. The kid's a monstah on the court. Not in the least worried about Suggs...
    bballbeachbum
    great to see him not going for the Captain Insano finish every time at the rim, his control at the rim 2nd half was strong I thought. The way he plays I wonder if he's dinged up a bit, and how much, and my only concern would be injuring himself

    can't remember who said it on the game thread last night, but something like even when Jalen is not his best, he still shows he's a winner. that's not exactly what was shared, my paraphrase, but agree
