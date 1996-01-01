Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: In Case You Missed It - Earthquake Shook the Gym in the 2nd Half

    Mantua
    Default In Case You Missed It - Earthquake Shook the Gym in the 2nd Half

    https://apnews.com/article/joel-ayay...8353e678ab994e

    Our players had enough stress as it was!
    Parlez-vous français?
    willandi
    Default

    I thought it was all the fans leaving after the Zag start to the 2nd half.
    It's not funny.
    Birddog
    Default

    Are we sure it wasn't Ballo's missed dunk that set off the seismograph?
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Are we sure it wasn't Ballo's missed dunk that set off the seismograph?
    It was the angst from the -15 bettors after Ballo's missed dunk that set off the seismograph. . .
