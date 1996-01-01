Thread: Could the Baylor game be on this Thursday?

GU has an off day as does Baylor...could it happen?
I think it is up to TV scheduling to see if it is viable...
Would we want to play them now?
What would be the +s and -s of playing this game now?
GU has an off day as does Baylor...could it happen?
I think it is up to TV scheduling to see if it is viable...
Would we want to play them now?
What would be the +s and -s of playing this game now?
Zags are in a WCC-induced trough right now. Could be a good wake up call. Certainly a nice cash injection for the coffers. No downside. Losing to the solid #2 is fine. Would be ratings bonanza, recruiting bonanza, student application and fund raising bonanza. Raising freshman, funds & friends, remember.
Our Zags seem to have been a bit off the last couple of games from early in the season. The inside penetration is not at the level they were earlier on and the transition game has slowed. A #1 ranked team should be blowing out teams like SMC and Portland in a big way. Not sure right now is when we want to face Baylor, but that just me.
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Depends if Baylor wants to add a very tough game inbetween Kansas Monday and OK St. Saturday. I think it's more likely that we play a WCC team who has a cancellation Thursday.
I would be all for it. With that said we would get blown off the floor if we bring the same effort and passion we have been accustomed to the last few games.
America's Team!
Given the struggles over the past two games, I think Coach is looking forward to some extra practice time this week.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
Would love to see it. I don’t think we would beat them, especially playing like we are now. Could light a fire under our butts though
Hope the Baylor tilt happens sooner than later, this Thursday if details can be ironed out in time. I think a challenge like that is needed by the Zags, since it's not likely to happen over the balance of WCC play. Be the best, beat the best. The national viewing audience would be huge (assuming ESPN doesn't air it at 2:30 Thursday afternoon).
"Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
Kurt Vonnegut
Wasnt that a CBS game?
Pass on this game. We need to get better. Few will find a game.
Zags look bored IMO.....please find non conference challenger....anyone.
Id pass on baylor. Id do a pac 12 squad.
Love the zags for life