Thread: Could the Baylor game be on this Thursday?

  1. Today, 05:43 AM #1
    Bogozags
    Default Could the Baylor game be on this Thursday?

    GU has an off day as does Baylor...could it happen?

    I think it is up to TV scheduling to see if it is viable...

    Would we want to play them now?

    What would be the +s and -s of playing this game now?
  2. Today, 05:56 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Zags are in a WCC-induced trough right now. Could be a good wake up call. Certainly a nice cash injection for the coffers. No downside. Losing to the solid #2 is fine. Would be ratings bonanza, recruiting bonanza, student application and fund raising bonanza. Raising freshman, funds & friends, remember.
  3. Today, 06:29 AM #3
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    Default

    Our Zags seem to have been a bit off the last couple of games from early in the season. The inside penetration is not at the level they were earlier on and the transition game has slowed. A #1 ranked team should be blowing out teams like SMC and Portland in a big way. Not sure right now is when we want to face Baylor, but that just me.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  4. Today, 07:04 AM #4
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Depends if Baylor wants to add a very tough game inbetween Kansas Monday and OK St. Saturday. I think it's more likely that we play a WCC team who has a cancellation Thursday.
  5. Today, 07:18 AM #5
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    I would be all for it. With that said we would get blown off the floor if we bring the same effort and passion we have been accustomed to the last few games.
    America's Team!
  6. Today, 07:39 AM #6
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Given the struggles over the past two games, I think Coach is looking forward to some extra practice time this week.
  7. Today, 09:17 AM #7
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Given the struggles over the past two games, I think Coach is looking forward to some extra practice time this week.
    Agreed. Few himself said Zags looked and played tired vs Gaels so I’d be real surprised if they add a Thursday game. The extra practice would give Gregg some time to catch up and perhaps start earning some of Watson’s minutes.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
  8. Today, 09:31 AM #8
    StatZag19
    Default Oklahoma State

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Depends if Baylor wants to add a very tough game inbetween Kansas Monday and OK St. Saturday. I think it's more likely that we play a WCC team who has a cancellation Thursday.
    Oklahoma State is apparently on pause due to Covid positive test. Assuming they don't lift their pause this week, that game with Baylor is off. Baylor has Kansas on Monday and that's it.
  9. Today, 09:58 AM #9
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Would love to see it. I don’t think we would beat them, especially playing like we are now. Could light a fire under our butts though
  10. Today, 11:50 AM #10
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    Hope the Baylor tilt happens sooner than later, this Thursday if details can be ironed out in time. I think a challenge like that is needed by the Zags, since it's not likely to happen over the balance of WCC play. Be the best, beat the best. The national viewing audience would be huge (assuming ESPN doesn't air it at 2:30 Thursday afternoon).
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Kurt Vonnegut
  11. Today, 12:23 PM #11
    Birddog
    Default

    Wasnt that a CBS game?
  12. Today, 12:26 PM #12
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Would love to see it. I don’t think we would beat them, especially playing like we are now. Could light a fire under our butts though
    Baylor didn’t exactly light it up yesterday either.
  13. Today, 12:32 PM #13
    ProVeeZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Wasn’t that a CBS game?
    As long as it wasn't ESPNU, I'm good with it!
    Kurt Vonnegut
    Kurt Vonnegut
  14. Today, 12:34 PM #14
    MDABE80
    Default

    Pass on this game. We need to get better. Few will find a game.
  15. Today, 12:46 PM #15
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Zags look bored IMO.....please find non conference challenger....anyone.
  16. Today, 12:50 PM #16
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28 View Post
    Baylor didn’t exactly light it up yesterday either.
    Baylor had Texas Tech. SMC isn't exactly on the same level this year.
    America's Team!
  17. Today, 01:00 PM #17
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Default

    Id pass on baylor. Id do a pac 12 squad.
    Love the zags for life
