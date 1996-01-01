Thread: Post game radio GU-SMC

-
Post game radio GU-SMC
Hudson: Top ranked Bulldogs remain undefeated with a 73-59. SMC played at their pace the first 11 minutes and led 23-12. GU went on a 29-5 run at the end of the 1st half into the second half. GU hit 21 of final 33 shots. SMC made only 14 of final 49 I believe Hudson said. Watson no points and no rebounds tonight. SMC outrebounds Zags 32-29. Zags shoot 54% from the field. Kuhse had 10 for SMC but only 4-12 from the field. Fotu leads SMC on 6-10 shooting and 15 points and Johnson 12 for the Gaels. GU led by Kisperts 17, Ayayi 16, Timme and Suggs 14. GU held to lowest point total of season. SMC hit 8 of first 14 shots while moving out to the that early 1st half lead. When the game was tied at 24 Ayayi lays in off a Cook pass to take 26-24 lead forcing Bennett to call timeout. The run at the end of the first half was 20-3 giving the Zags the halftime lead. Timme 5-6 from the floor and and 8 rebounds. Zags had only 6 assists and only 3 offensive rebounds on 28 made baskets. SMC shot only 35% from the floor at 22-63.
Michaelson: SMC lost a lot of talent but they are always going to come out ready to play. We knew they were going to come out and fight. They haven't played that lineup all year and they played it for 37 minutes. Bowen played really well for them. I'm not sure our head was where it needed to be for a while tonight and that is becoming a significant problem. Our defense has not been good this year but there was a 13 1/2 minute stretch where we really locked down and made our run. Cook saved us, we had nothing going, we had no energy, our new guys weren't going, our old guys had nothing going and Cook and his energy absolutely saved us. He hurt his leg and missed some time and he has a lot of guys in front of him but he has hung in there, He's had a pop in his step and a great week of practice and we really needed him. It won't be a surprise to see him go for 20 before the season is over. Bowen really knocked Corey around but he hung in there. Kipsert barely missed a three and two of his floaters rimmed out early on but he doesn't get frustrated. They type of leader he is, he hit two back to back threes and 4 free throws in a second half stretch. His confidence is extremely high. We only have one game this week against Pacific. In some ways we have had the most rest we have ever had and in other ways its the least rest we've ever had because of Covid. We had the layoff because of Covid, and we played back to back games a couple times. We usually look forward to SMC for months and the schedule has just been so different and we always look forward to coming into this building that is just full of energy. And now, just like everyone else we have to create our own energy. It's just a really really weird season.
Hudson: GU gets a scare from SMC but gets the 73-59 win. GU were 7-19 from the field at one point when SMC took the early lead. GU 14-0, 5-0 in the conference.
Few: This was not a pretty game for us and you have to give SMC a lot of credit. They really took the fight to us the first 10 minutes for sure. You know that's what your going to get from a Bennett team. They are going to be tough. It's a league game, they are not all going to be easy. Timme said Cook doesn't get enough credit for what he does. We know what he can do defensively but he can play offense too. We really needed him tonight and he delivered. That's pretty much it for tonight.
I'll add that one good source of energy usually for GU comes because they get ignited getting in transition. Vs St Mary's, that rarely happens. Watson is usually a dynamo on deflections, steals and rebounding that is an unsung hero for starting that. He had a near-clear steal with the 122 three-quarter court press that mightve gotten the energy going...
Perhaps in another week the Bench guys gain some more confidence like Harris and Strawther, this team needs to continue to evolve and those guys can contribute, even Harris vs the High major teams could come in and guard and push transition. I would imagine we will see a refocused team come out vs Pacific and try to hit the reset button after having SO much to review from Pepperdine, @ St Mary's.
