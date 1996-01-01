View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ SMC - 1. 16. 21 ?

Voters
60. You may not vote on this poll

  • Suggs

    3 5.00%

  • Ayayi

    31 51.67%

  • Timme

    9 15.00%

  • Kispert

    12 20.00%

  • Cook

    5 8.33%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Other. . .(and why )

    0 0%
Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 32 of 32

Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ SMC - 1. 16. 21

  1. Yesterday, 10:00 PM #26
    GU69
    GU69 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    2,004

    Default

    Two games in a row with a sluggish start.

    I liked Ayayi tonight. He was still moving when others weren't.

    My second choice would be Cook. I haven't been a fan of his in the past, but tonight he brought in some energy that they really needed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #27
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,815

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    I went with Cook because we were getting no where in the first half until Aaron was put in and he had several key plays that turned it around and it stayed turned around. We are lucky to have him!
    My thoughts exactly, tyra.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:10 PM #28
    upan8th
    upan8th is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Posts
    737

    Default

    Joel demonstrating, game in & game out, he's this team's MVP. Disappointing that others seem to be auditioning for the NBA draft on the occasional prime time ESPN telecasts.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #29
    jagwalkley
    jagwalkley is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    145

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Plainsman View Post
    I think Watson needs to have his blood iron levels checked-the lethargy is strong in this one.
    There is something wrong here,or Few needs glasses?Kid never smiles,etc.Sad to see him out there really.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:06 AM #30
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,622

    Default

    Actually I'm quite a Watson fan. Because he's not flashy he doesn't get the press. I have yet to see a complete game by Suggs that makes him NBA ready. I voted for Timme.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:44 AM #31
    Mantua
    Mantua is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Zag Country
    Posts
    3,361

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    Actually I'm quite a Watson fan. Because he's not flashy he doesn't get the press. I have yet to see a complete game by Suggs that makes him NBA ready. I voted for Timme.
    Watson is always low key and he’s still figuring it out. I like him a lot, star or not.

    I voted for Joel who is always determined to win the game no matter what it takes.
    Parlez-vous français?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:59 AM #32
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    730

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Y

    Love Joel and you could make a strong argument that hes the Zags mvp this season. But hes not the best NBA prospect on the team. Hes clearly rated behind Suggs and Kispert by almost all nba mock drafts and talent evaluators.
    Let's see who's playing in the league 5 years from now. Joel has the length, speed, and shooting ability to stay several years. I appreciate your need to correct me on my opinion. I feel he's overlooked on this team because of the role he plays.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules