Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ SMC - 1. 16. 21

Two games in a row with a sluggish start.
I liked Ayayi tonight. He was still moving when others weren't.
My second choice would be Cook. I haven't been a fan of his in the past, but tonight he brought in some energy that they really needed.
Suggs
Ayayi
Timme
Kispert
Cook
Nembhard
Other. . .(and why )
Joel demonstrating, game in & game out, he's this team's MVP. Disappointing that others seem to be auditioning for the NBA draft on the occasional prime time ESPN telecasts.
Actually I'm quite a Watson fan. Because he's not flashy he doesn't get the press. I have yet to see a complete game by Suggs that makes him NBA ready. I voted for Timme.
