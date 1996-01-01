Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary'so

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary's

  Today, 07:08 AM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary's

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day the best day of the week. And there's no better game then when we're playing St Mary's. You just might call it our rivalry game every year. Maybe thanks to Randy Bennet. I love that guy. He really makes me laugh. But he's not as funny as he used to be. And I will never forget Omar Samham. We Zag fans really loved that guy. So let's get our Zag gear on and get ready to cheer. No one's holding anything back tonight's an all-out affair. It's pushing the peddle to the metal. It's gettin those race cars in high gear. I want to hear them engines hummin. I can hardly wait, and I'm hoping I get to see it live.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 07:38 AM
    gonstu
    Default

    Samhan is the biggest villain in zag history. He was fun to play against. Here’s a little nugget to help remember him - wil foster welcoming Omar to the kennel. And a great sequence followed up by Bouldin.

    https://youtu.be/zuztT2wpxow
  Today, 06:50 PM
    katman50's Avatar
    katman50
    Default

    Go Zags! Beat the Gaels handily!
