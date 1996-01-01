Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary'so

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs St Mary'so
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day the best day of the week. And there's no better game then when we're playing St Mary's. You just might call it our rivalry game every year. Maybe thanks to Randy Bennet. I love that guy. He really makes me laugh. But he's not as funny as he used to be. And I will never forget Omar Samham. We Zag fans really loved that guy. So let's get our Zag gear on and get ready to cheer. No one's holding anything back tonight's an all-out affair. It's pushing the peddle to the metal. It's gettin those race cars in high gear. I want to hear them engines hummin. I can hardly wait, and I'm hoping I get to see it live.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!