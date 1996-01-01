Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Need Help Streaming tomorrows game I don't want to miss it

  Yesterday, 03:30 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,445

    Default Need Help Streaming tomorrows game I don't want to miss it

    Hi Everyone. i am sure you've all wondered why I missed my post before the game yesterday. The It's GAme Day Post. I missed the game. I was on the train to see my brother John who lives in Michigan. He is dying and I am back here with him to spend the last days here on Earth with him. He doesn't have cable so i want to be able to stream the game tomorrow and I don't know how. I am hoping someone can help me learn how.

    My brother John speak a few years at Gonzaga when he was studying to be a Jesuit.

    That was the first game I missed in forever. I see they did fine without me, but I still got my prediction in; and hopefully did ok. Sounds like the game was kind of like a lot of them, in the way of having a poor start.

    Anyway! Let me know how to stream the game tomorrow. I don't have TV so I would stream it on my computer.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 03:57 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,482

    Default

    If you have a mobile phone and the ESPN app DM me and I’ll get you help ! 62
  Yesterday, 04:00 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,445

    Default

    thanks but I don't have that. I only have my laptop computer.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 04:06 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,482

    Default

    Argh! Okay. No worries Bornie
  Yesterday, 04:34 PM
    StatZag19
    StatZag19
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    199

    Default

    Hey Reborn & anyone else who may be in need of solid streaming services, look no further:

    Reddit provides a sub for streaming links for every men's college basketball game here. Just check it on the day Gonzaga plays. Their game threads are usually up a few hours before tipoff. It will probably take a little trial and error. I use this resource basically everyday of the week to catch the big games. Even just for popping in the final ~5 minutes of a close game. It's pretty damn useful on March Madness.

    I will also strongly recommend downloading ad blocker software before using these links. It will improve your streaming experience by tremendous amounts. If you're using Google Chrome, getting AdBlock & AdBlock Plus will do the trick.
  Yesterday, 04:37 PM
    Spink
    Spink
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    140

    Default

    For ESPN

    Fubu Trial

    YouTube TV Trial

    These are options. Very short term. Single use per email.
  Yesterday, 06:02 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,319

    Default

    Bornie. God bless your brother and your family.
  Yesterday, 06:08 PM
    GoZAGsMang
    GoZAGsMang
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    299

    Default

    I dont know if you have a cable, but if you do just go to espn.com and click the watch button in the top right corner, click on your cable provider, and then find the GU game and press play. If that does not work try https://sports24.club/ click ncaa basket ball find the GU game and pick the NON HD link.

    GoZAGsMang
  Yesterday, 06:45 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,445

    Default

    thanks everyone. I appreciate it all. Glad to be in the Zag family. I hope I can get the game tomorrow. I have never streamed before, and have always watched the games on TV. My brother does not have cable. That's why i have to do this on my lap top. Hope I get it together by 7 tomorrow


    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 06:47 PM
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,982

    Default

    Damn reborn. My apologies.
    Love the zags for life
  Yesterday, 08:28 PM
    PNW Zagfan
    PNW Zagfan
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Louisville, KY
    Posts
    147

    Default

    I looked for your game day post and your "best day of the week" quote (it just makes me smile every time I read it) and when I didn't find it, I had a feeling you were dealing with something larger in life than basketball. I am sending prayers your way and I hope the good memories you share with your brother helps you both through this difficult time.
  Yesterday, 08:51 PM
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,186

    Default

    I'm so sorry for what you're going through, Reborn. May God give you peace and comfort.
  Yesterday, 11:05 PM
    Jakester425's Avatar
    Jakester425
    Jakester425
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    Puyallup, WA
    Posts
    496

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    thanks everyone. I appreciate it all. Glad to be in the Zag family. I hope I can get the game tomorrow. I have never streamed before, and have always watched the games on TV. My brother does not have cable. That's why i have to do this on my lap top. Hope I get it together by 7 tomorrow


    Go Zags!
    I have an account through a paysite for sports streams. If you arent able to find a stream send me a PM and Ill send you the link with my username and password for this game.
