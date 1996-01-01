Thread: BILAS'S QUOTE

Results 1 to 9 of 9

    Default BILAS'S QUOTE

    https://www.khq.com/sports/gonzaga/t...c325bc23c.html
    The national media broadcasters have been saying some amazing things about GU during our games even during games we aren't playing. During the Texas/TTU game the other night, they talked for several minutes about GU in glowing terms.

    Comparisons I have heard that this GU team is one of the best college basketball teams to come along since....

    • Indiana in 76 who was the last team to go undefeated
    • Arkansas national championship team coached by Nolan Richardson that averaged 85 per game
    • UNLV team that dominated from a non-power conference in the early 90's
    • Best offensive team since Villanova championship team in 2018
    • Scores like the LMU teams during the heyday of Paul Westhead



    The bandwagon is rolling and I hope we can deliver a legendary season that other teams will be compared to in 20 years.

    ZZ
    The national media broadcasters have been saying some amazing things about GU during our games even during games we aren't playing. During the Texas/TTU game the other night, they talked for several minutes about GU in glowing terms.

    Comparisons I have heard that this GU team is one of the best college basketball teams to come along since....

    • Indiana in 76 who was the last team to go undefeated
    • Arkansas national championship team coached by Nolan Richardson that averaged 85 per game
    • UNLV team that dominated from a non-power conference in the early 90's
    • Best offensive team since Villanova championship team in 2018
    • Scores like the LMU teams during the heyday of Paul Westhead



    The bandwagon is rolling and I hope we can deliver a legendary season that other teams will be compared to in 20 years.

    ZZ
    You missed the one where they said that Gonzaga is the Alabama of college basketball the other night.
    Jim Boeheim had this to say yesterday:

    "I dont think anyone can beat Gonzaga. Ive never seen a team so far ahead since UCLA when John Wooden was there"
    Man its nice but at the same time its alot of pressure for these kids. Im hoping they can keep their focus and take it game by game.
    Jim Boeheim had this to say yesterday:

    "I dont think anyone can beat Gonzaga. Ive never seen a team so far ahead since UCLA when John Wooden was there"
    A pretty lofty comment by Jim. I still think Baylor would be a very tough game. And I suppose many others. All the pieces have to fall into place for the Zags to reach that stratosphere.
    I'm not worried about the pressure of living up to the hype as much as I'm worried about the team remaining grounded. If I was that age and was receiving that much praise, I know darn well it would go straight to my head. I think, fortunately, GU has the culture and the coaching to prevent all of the attention from being too much of a distraction. Hopefully, last night was also a little reminder that everyone will give them their best shot every game, no matter what their record is or what how poorly they performed in their previous games.
    No 1 in defense = Baylor. We'd be tested. 4 senior returnees.
    Jim Boeheim had this to say yesterday:

    "I dont think anyone can beat Gonzaga. Ive never seen a team so far ahead since UCLA when John Wooden was there"
    He should have added when John Wooden, and Sam Gilbert were there.
