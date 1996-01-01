Thread: BILAS'S QUOTE

Indiana in 76 who was the last team to go undefeated

Arkansas national championship team coached by Nolan Richardson that averaged 85 per game

UNLV team that dominated from a non-power conference in the early 90's

Best offensive team since Villanova championship team in 2018

Scores like the LMU teams during the heyday of Paul Westhead

The national media broadcasters have been saying some amazing things about GU during our games even during games we aren't playing. During the Texas/TTU game the other night, they talked for several minutes about GU in glowing terms.Comparisons I have heard that this GU team is one of the best college basketball teams to come along since....The bandwagon is rolling and I hope we can deliver a legendary season that other teams will be compared to in 20 years.ZZ