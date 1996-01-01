Thread: Zags & the WCC

I do find it interesting how the GU board has changed so dramatically in the last couple of years. Almost no mention of the Gaels or WCC in the lead up to the game this week. They have a thread about the game, but literally no mention of the BYU/SMC game tonight, which used to matter to them. I get it. Theyve moved past it. But its interesting and a little sad. Obviously there will be no camping out by their fans ahead of the Spokane SMC/GU game this year due to COVID, but part of me feels like there would be no camp out even without COVID. Like I said, theyve moved past it.