Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine postgame thoughts and analysis

I missed the game. I was on the train heading out to Michigan to be with my brother John who is dying. It may have been the first game I've ever missed. Couple things to remember. Zags were playing at home. It has to be hard playing in an empty K2. They have to miss the racket and noise coming from the student section. We seemed to settle down the 2nd half.
Next. Pepperdine is a pretty good team. Not great but also not bad. Romar is a pretty good coach and knows Gonzaga well.
Finally, I think the WCC is not as bad as so many seem to think. I am always one who has always believed that it's NEVER easy to win 'em all in conference. Really tough to go all the way undefeated. A conference championship never comes easy for ANY TEAM. Our conference games have never seemed to hurt us come NCAA Tournament time.
Winning by 25 is no easy matter, in my opinion. Zags are noted to do better in second half, imo.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!