Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine postgame thoughts and analysis

    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    Opening tips: Not exactly sure, but I'm with you, we never win them with Timme at the jump. Not a knock on Timme, love the guy, just is what it is. I've noticed the same thing, actually look for it every tip, I just can't remember for sure. If we have won any tips, it's only 1 or 2 from what I can remember.
    I think we'll be winning most tips next year with a springy 7' freshman center.

    Incidentally, I noticed that 247 moved Ben Gregg from our 2021 class to our 2020 class, so we currently just have Kaden Perry for 2021. I guess that's technically correct since Gregg graduated in 2020, but still kind of odd.
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    I think we'll be winning most tips next year with a springy 7' freshman center.

    Incidentally, I noticed that 247 moved Ben Gregg from our 2021 class to our 2020 class, so we currently just have Kaden Perry for 2021. I guess that's technically correct since Gregg graduated in 2020, but still kind of odd.
    I saw what you did there! I've had the same thoughts, but I'm so far removed from those in the know, I might as well be in a van down by the river.
    I missed the game. I was on the train heading out to Michigan to be with my brother John who is dying. It may have been the first game I've ever missed. Couple things to remember. Zags were playing at home. It has to be hard playing in an empty K2. They have to miss the racket and noise coming from the student section. We seemed to settle down the 2nd half.

    Next. Pepperdine is a pretty good team. Not great but also not bad. Romar is a pretty good coach and knows Gonzaga well.

    Finally, I think the WCC is not as bad as so many seem to think. I am always one who has always believed that it's NEVER easy to win 'em all in conference. Really tough to go all the way undefeated. A conference championship never comes easy for ANY TEAM. Our conference games have never seemed to hurt us come NCAA Tournament time.

    Winning by 25 is no easy matter, in my opinion. Zags are noted to do better in second half, imo.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
    My prediction was looking decent until Zags averaged 3 points a minute the last 5 minutes. Thats pretty good production. Against Virginia they averaged 1.4+ points per possession. On Virginia's board they couldn't believe that stat.

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Suggs has a two guards handle, not a point guards. It needs work if hes truly a high lotto pick.

    I think Mercury, the god, not the element, when Joel zooms.

    Zags have lost all jumps Ive seen. Dunno why. Let Suggs jump. Tims and Watty are below the rim players. Or get JW3 in to tutor them; did he ever not win one?

    Your optimism w respect to AW and MB is laudable but borders on pollyanish, IMO. I see a lot of work needed with both. Off season work.
    White guys can't jump,let Suggs jump(etc.),but I like the idea of getting the ball to start the second half.
    Unfortunately that's not how the opening tip works. It just sets the possession arrow, amd whichever team has the posession arrow at half gets the ball first in the 2nd half.
