Thread: Dominick Harris ESPN mugshot - damn

What’s the story with that eye?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ominick-harris
What’s the story with that eye?
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ominick-harris
Were not here as a %&#* courtesy!" - Coach Few
Just bad timing catching what I assume to be an elbow during practice and having the photoshoot right after
When he and Strawther are on the floor (individually or together) my eyes involuntarily start to follow them on the floor. Their potential just jumps off the screen. The team is log-jammed with experienced players this year but when those guys figure it all out and have their turn they're putting up numbers.
Originally Posted by Coach Few
Would love to see his jumpshot start to fall if he is going to chuck it like that. He has to be a better shooter than he has let on
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
I barely noticed the eyelid.
You can see that he’s overflowing with talent and things just need to click for him. He had an almost amazing dunk that would have been a rim-rocker in high school but the college defenders have things to say about stuff like that. I hope his shot starts falling, needless to say.
To me it looks like he's just a bit sped up still with the faster flow and pace of the game. It will slow down for him as we go along.