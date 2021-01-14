Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Dominick Harris ESPN mugshot - damn

  01-14-2021, 11:21 PM #1
    FuManShoes
    FuManShoes
    FuManShoes is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,746

    Default Dominick Harris ESPN mugshot - damn

    What’s the story with that eye?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ominick-harris

    Were not here as a %&#* courtesy!" - Coach Few
  Yesterday, 12:14 AM #2
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Glendale, CA
    Posts
    249

    Default

    Just bad timing catching what I assume to be an elbow during practice and having the photoshoot right after
  Yesterday, 08:37 AM #3
    rennis
    rennis
    rennis is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Woodinville, WA
    Posts
    2,818

    Default

    When he and Strawther are on the floor (individually or together) my eyes involuntarily start to follow them on the floor. Their potential just jumps off the screen. The team is log-jammed with experienced players this year but when those guys figure it all out and have their turn they're putting up numbers.
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
  Yesterday, 08:52 AM #4
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,878

    Default

    Would love to see his jumpshot start to fall if he is going to chuck it like that. He has to be a better shooter than he has let on
  Yesterday, 09:15 AM #5
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,171

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Would love to see his jumpshot start to fall if he is going to chuck it like that. He has to be a better shooter than he has let on
    Playing like someone whose entire family is relying on him making it in the NBA and soon vs an 18 year old who has earned a great scholarship and 4+ years to hone his skills and possibly develop into a professional player.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
  Yesterday, 09:18 AM #6
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,161

    Default

    I barely noticed the eyelid.

    You can see that he’s overflowing with talent and things just need to click for him. He had an almost amazing dunk that would have been a rim-rocker in high school but the college defenders have things to say about stuff like that. I hope his shot starts falling, needless to say.
  Yesterday, 09:27 AM #7
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    935

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Would love to see his jumpshot start to fall if he is going to chuck it like that. He has to be a better shooter than he has let on
    - and free throw shooting. i don't know i wonder if being on a big stage to this point is just making him literally 'tight'. all thru high school he was smooth smooth smooth with his stroke.
  Yesterday, 09:59 AM #8
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,474

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I barely noticed the eyelid.

    You can see that he’s overflowing with talent and things just need to click for him. He had an almost amazing dunk that would have been a rim-rocker in high school but the college defenders have things to say about stuff like that. I hope his shot starts falling, needless to say.
    This is not "his" year, be patient, accept your role. He must be making progress, or he wouldn't have been in the game in the first half last night. Let's revisit where he's at after another half dozen games.
  Yesterday, 12:32 PM #9
    Jedster
    Jedster is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    687

    Default

    To me it looks like he's just a bit sped up still with the faster flow and pace of the game. It will slow down for him as we go along.
