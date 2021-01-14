Thread: Post game radio GU-Pepp

-
Post game radio GU-Pepp
Hudson: Bulldogs remain undefeated with a 95-70. Did it with a big start in the second half. The 26-25 lead only last seconds for Pepp. A 29-11 spurt to open the second half kind of took Pepp out of it. The final spread was 25 but the game was closer. Zags shoot 61% in the second half, 53% for the game. Zags only 9 points off the bench tonight. Kispert 23, Timme 20, Ayayi, 19 and Suggs 18. Zags did a job on Ross, 2-10 on shooting only 9 points. Zags did a good job of getting a hand in his face most of the night. Edwards 14 for Pepp but 5-13 shooting. Zags outrebound Pepp 47-28 and finish with 18 assists. GU did have a 16-6 lead but Pepp went on a 13 -4 run to get back into it and kept it close for the rest of the first half. The offense wasn't working really well in the first half but the Zags got a big shot from Kispert at 33-30 bumping it up to 36-30, and the Ayayi cut for a lay in to go up to 40-30 and then a free throw made it 41-30 but Pepp survived that first big punch from the Zags, got a big three to close the half at 43-39. Timme had back to back three point opportunities in the second half and they moved to 58-48 lead. The defense picked up, the passing got better in the second half. Suggs had the behind the back dribble layup to push GU up to 63-38. Suggs had foul trouble and you didn't think you'd get much out of him but he finished with 18, had a beautiful split the defenders layup. Kispert hits a three and GU was up 78-55. Kispert scored that bucket off a pass after Watson pulled donw his career high 10th rebound. Good fight from Pepp after being off since Dec 23rd. Kispert 6-11 from three, rest of team 3-12.
Michaelson: Zags were looking for a full 40 minutes but it took a little while to get going. Frist half, missed bunnies, missed free throws, too many TO's, the first time we had such a bad offensive half. We were really dialed in defensively but offensively it was just not the team we have this year. 18 TO's against this team 13 would be too many, we were really really sloppy. It's a group effort to contain Ross, Watson did a nice job on him, Suggs did great for a freshman on him. Cook had a spectacular 5-7 minute defensive stretch on Ross, which we needed because we had some foul trouble. The leg injury set him back a little bit, and he's still battling it just a bit, and the guards are playing so well ahead of him it was good to get him in there. He can do it. Ayayi, what can I say. Suggs what can I say, he's in foul trouble, he splits defenders, he hits a 28 foot three and people don't realize what a great defensive job he did on a spectacular player like Ross. It's just not going to be the same to go to SMC and BYU without the sounds. SMC has that sweaty gym and great fans when we are there and our guys really look forward to that and the same for BYU. It just isn't the same, just like here.
Kispert and Timme are a pretty darn good punch like Edward and Ross for Pepp. But Pepp doesn't have the 4,5,6. 7 guys to do what the Zags have. Ayayi is just playing so well, he makes the right reads, the right passes, he's such an unselfish player, I mean look at his line 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists. One of GU's best attributes is taking away the other teams best player and GU did that again tonight against Ross, done with multiple defenders. That's all I have tonight.
Sensational write up 116! Best!
Thanks Section 116 for your reporting efforts...
