Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: Pepp @ GU - 01. 14. 21

Went with Drew... when they came out in the second half he took over. Think he added and solid base for them to get back into rhythm
Suggs
Ayayi
Timme
Kispert
Watson
Nembhard
Cook
Harris
Other ??
I'm late to this party, but....
My "eye test" led me to vote for Ay-ay-i. Joel was steady in that 1st half when others were not.
But in just looking at game stats, you could literally throw a blanket over 4 different players (Kispert-Ayayi-Timme-Suggs).
And Watson had a decent game as well.
On the negative side, that cast of "referees" (and I use that term in the loosest sense of the word) was in over their heads. There were stretches that left me speechless at the plethora of bogus charge calls.
"Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
Kurt Vonnegut