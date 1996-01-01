View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game: Pepp @ GU - 01. 14. 21 ?

  • Suggs

    1 1.14%

  • Ayayi

    37 42.05%

  • Timme

    12 13.64%

  • Kispert

    33 37.50%

  • Watson

    5 5.68%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Cook

    0 0%

  • Harris

    0 0%

  • Other ??

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: Pepp @ GU - 01. 14. 21

  Yesterday, 09:23 AM #26
    LongIslandZagFan
    Went with Drew... when they came out in the second half he took over. Think he added and solid base for them to get back into rhythm
  Yesterday, 09:44 AM #27
    zaguarxj
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    I dont think I watched the same game as you. Kispert was wide open all night. I believe he was 3-7 from deep in the first half and they were all uncontested. He was much better in the second half when Pepperdine offered a bit more resistance. Corey is extremely valuable for this team but I would bet he would tell you tonight wasnt his best.
    3 out of 7 is almost 43%. Nobody else on the team shoots better than 40% from 3.
  Yesterday, 07:50 PM #28
    ProVeeZag
    I'm late to this party, but....

    My "eye test" led me to vote for Ay-ay-i. Joel was steady in that 1st half when others were not.

    But in just looking at game stats, you could literally throw a blanket over 4 different players (Kispert-Ayayi-Timme-Suggs).

    And Watson had a decent game as well.

    On the negative side, that cast of "referees" (and I use that term in the loosest sense of the word) was in over their heads. There were stretches that left me speechless at the plethora of bogus charge calls.
