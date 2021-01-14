Thread: Game Thread: Pepp @ GU - 1.14.2021

Oh Ben
I had Gonzaga at over 93.5, bench guys are going to kill my over damnit. lol
NICE DOM!!
Harris comes through for me!
Just how you planned it
Suggs really turned it on the last several minutes. Is there anyone better splitting a double team? I think Bilas nailed it, he's like a running back finding a tiny little seam and exploding thru it.
he may have read that on this board, I know I have
Does that ref have a huge nose or is his mask just extremely large in the schnoz
Must be Pinocchio!! He was asked before the game if he stayed at a holiday Inn last night? His response was "I really am a referee"
Is it just me or does Ben Gregg look like he is ready to play some minutes?
I think it's you.
