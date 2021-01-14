Page 10 of 10 FirstFirst ... 678910
Thread: Game Thread: Pepp @ GU - 1.14.2021

  1. 01-14-2021, 08:03 PM #226
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Oh Ben
  2. 01-14-2021, 08:04 PM #227
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    I had Gonzaga at over 93.5, bench guys are going to kill my over damnit. lol
  3. 01-14-2021, 08:04 PM #228
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    NICE DOM!!
  4. 01-14-2021, 08:04 PM #229
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Harris comes through for me!
  5. 01-14-2021, 08:05 PM #230
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Harris comes through for me!
    Just how you planned it
  6. 01-14-2021, 08:05 PM #231
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    Suggs really turned it on the last several minutes. Is there anyone better splitting a double team? I think Bilas nailed it, he's like a running back finding a tiny little seam and exploding thru it.
    he may have read that on this board, I know I have
  7. 01-14-2021, 08:20 PM #232
    FloridaZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Does that ref have a huge nose or is his mask just extremely large in the schnoz
    Must be Pinocchio!! He was asked before the game if he stayed at a holiday Inn last night? His response was "I really am a referee"
  8. 01-14-2021, 08:45 PM #233
    FloridaZagFan
    Is it just me or does Ben Gregg look like he is ready to play some minutes?
  9. 01-14-2021, 11:01 PM #234
    sittingon50
    Quote Originally Posted by FloridaZagFan View Post
    Is it just me or does Ben Gregg look like he is ready to play some minutes?
    I think it's you.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
