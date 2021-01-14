Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: GU vs SMC Game Jan 16, 2021

  01-14-2021, 11:30 AM
    Spike#1
    GU vs SMC Game Jan 16, 2021

    Per the GU Men's Basketball FB page:

    Saturday game time update: Our game at Saint Mary's will now tip at 7 p.m. Pacific Time. It will remain on ESPN.
  01-14-2021, 12:43 PM
    SorenTodd45
    

    Thanks for the update. I get the feeling a Pac-12 game was scheduled for that slot, and was postponed because of COVID.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  01-14-2021, 02:06 PM
    Mantua
    

    TV schedule roulette sure keeps us on our toes.
    Parlez-vous français?
  01-14-2021, 05:46 PM
    zagamatic
    

    I guess that one of the perks of not having fans at the games is that it's easier to adjust tipoff times to accommodate tv without irritating the fan base AS much
