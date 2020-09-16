Thread: Posts Here Earlier Said Team Must Have 12 Games to Qualify for NCAAs. Wrong?

-
Posts Here Earlier Said Team Must Have 12 Games to Qualify for NCAAs. Wrong?
Zags and many other programs met this standard, or soon will. Others, including the entire Ivy League, will not. Can this bar be raised? NCAA is toying with source of most of its own revenues. stay tuned for further announcements doesnt cut it for those who wish to attend.
NCAA should at least safeguard its own interests, if not the public interest.
Thoughts?
How about you provide a link to any posts/threads on the board with your claim ... or perhaps you could use the google and enlighten the board. I'm not familiar with anything you've claimed.
Originally Posted by TravelinZag
Thoughts?
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Not sure if there was anything more recent after this, but here is an article dated 9/16/2020:
"The Council set the minimum number of games that an NCAA tournament-eligible team is required to play at 13."
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...hedule-not-new
Is this what you're talking about?
Thanks, GoZags. Cannot search entire board, but believe it appeared here a few weeks ago. If incorrect, my bad. Issue remains, does a team need to play a minimum number of games to qualify for NCAA tournament?
Gonstu, you may have found it. Thanks. Zags may need at least one more.
GoZags!
