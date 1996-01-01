-
Ayayi and Suggs Sweep WCC Weekly Honors, Again
The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi and Jalen Suggs the University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.
Ayayi earned the honor for the second straight week, while Suggs was selected Freshman of the Week for the fourth time. In the seven recognitions of the WCC Player of the Week so far this season, six Zags have received the honor, including five different GU players. The exception came on Dec. 14, a week when GU did not play a game. A Bulldog player has received the freshman of the week honor five of the seven weeks.
