Todays Shout Out Jalen Suggs
First in a series of Shout Outs to individual members of my favorite Zag Team ever. The first one goes to Jalen Suggs. Here is my Shout Out. Jalen knows he is a One and Done. Jalen could easily have gone to another school that promised to showcase him and thus, maybe even enhancing how high up on the lottery he went. Arguably, he risked millions of dollars to go to a team where he prioritized developing his skills and being a part of something special. We are lucky to have him.
