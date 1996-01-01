Vince Grippi's Column
I caught this snippet during last night's broadcast, not knowing who the announcers were, regarding the flow of Gonzaga's offense from Francis Williams, one of the announcers. In Vince Grippi's Spokesman Review column yesterday he gets into a bit more detail.
"Late in the first half, as Gonzaga (12-0 overall, 3-0 in West Coast Conference play) built a 30-point lead, Schatz asked Williams to select, out of the 10 or so impressive things GU does, what really floats your boat with these guys.
I know Ive said it several times, Williams answered, but the ball movement we love. But, he continued, the skill of each of their guys in terms of handling the ball, passing the ball, being unselfish. I mean, everybody is on the same page.
Williams, a longtime Seattle basketball coach and analyst, went on to praise how willing the Zags are to execute the game plan, focusing on Saturdays emphasis on getting the ball inside in the first half."
Francis, being a former NBA scout and being from the Seattle area is probably well connected to the recruiting scene there. Seemingly the only location in the entire world where Few hasn't recruited well is the Seattle area, and many of the reasons have been discussed on this very board.
Now that the program has entered the ratified air of being an elite program, might this last bastion of holdouts come tumbling down? Will Mark Few begin attracting the blue-chip talent? Does this belong in the Whelping Box?
I don't know, but I welcome your thoughts.
