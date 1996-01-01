Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Matthew Lang

  #1
    bdmiller7
    Default Matthew Lang

    Just wondering where he's been. Only played in the Auburn game so far. I havent even noticed him in the huddles. Graves is still getting time at the end of the games. Anybody know anything?
  #2
    Malastein
    Default

    Maybe Ben Gregg took his spot?
  #3
    GoZags
    Default

    Matthew WAS on the bench the other day after being missing from the bench the last month or so.

    I am thinking HIPAA is the reason nothing has been said.

  #4
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Maybe Ben Gregg took his spot?
    Gregg is a schollie and Lang a walk on.
  #5
    krozman
    Default

    Too many 2nd stringers need minutes
