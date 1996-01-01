Thread: In the WCC, Any Teams on Pause?

In terms of wins or losses "counting more," GU has nothing left to prove to get the overall 1 seed. Any scheduling out of conference must answer one question imo: does playing this game make us a better team come tournament time. I think the answer is no, as the lineup shrinks for the postseason. Kids like ballo do need minutes, so if the conference shuts down I'd definitely get some games in, but I wouldn't be breaking my back to get Baylor now.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003