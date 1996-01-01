Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: In the WCC, Any Teams on Pause?

  1. Today, 01:56 PM #1
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,312

    Default In the WCC, Any Teams on Pause?

    If so, when do they resume?

    Any impact on near term Zags schedule?

    Any holes in future schedule open possibility games versus Baylor, or Michigan, or other highly ranked teams? If so, hope well schedule away games because: 1. Spokane fans not affected since they cant attend home games now; 2. away wins count more and losses count less; 3. so slate highest ranked teams to fill openings; and 4. Zags have reputation for playing anyone, any where, and any time.

    Post this because substitute games should benefit Zags rather than WCC teams that wont contend for a league championship. Rest of WCC shouldnt object since they share revenues awarded for NCAA tourney success. Zags have already beaten USF and BYU and only two others could compete for WCC title. Ticket and concessions revenues are not a consideration, since public attendance is banned or highly restricted.

    Lots of questions; anyone have answers or other views?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:32 PM #2
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,626

    Default

    In terms of wins or losses "counting more," GU has nothing left to prove to get the overall 1 seed. Any scheduling out of conference must answer one question imo: does playing this game make us a better team come tournament time. I think the answer is no, as the lineup shrinks for the postseason. Kids like ballo do need minutes, so if the conference shuts down I'd definitely get some games in, but I wouldn't be breaking my back to get Baylor now.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules