Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: BRONCOS AND DONS ON TAP, WILL ZAGS DEFENSE IN WCC AND AGAINST COVID CONTINUE?

  1. Today, 08:40 PM #1
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    993

    Default BRONCOS AND DONS ON TAP, WILL ZAGS DEFENSE IN WCC AND AGAINST COVID CONTINUE?

    Lets look at our first opponent Santa Clara. Lot of familiar faces with a few new ones and some making more of a impact this year.

    *#23 Vanallen (5'9") in her last game scored 25 points, was 16-18 free throws, 9 rebounds. Wow CLF watch some tape how did she get to free throw line 16 times? Averaging 13.2 Points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She's having a breakout year.

    *#22 Herlihy (6'1") Last game 2-5 on three pointers. Averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

    *#5 Wiehl (6'1") last game 3-6 on three pointers. Averaging 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

    * #3 Pritchard (5'10") Averaging 7.5 points a game.

    * #12 Maldonado (5'7") Averaging 5 points a game, last game scored 11 points.

    #33 Stafford (6'1") Transfer from community college who can score and rebound. Last game scored 9 points, 6 rebounds, and then fouled out of the game.

    #31 Hiraki (5'7") Freshman averaging 4 points a game.

    #34 Hollingworth (5'10")

    #13 Edmanson(6'0")

    Ok another sister act but not twins one year apart listed below:

    #10 Harris (6'6") Transfer Redshirted last year, playing limited minutes this year so far.

    #14 Harris (6'7") Freshman this year. Behind her sister as far as court time.

    * Denotes Starters
    Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Today at 10:10 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:25 PM #2
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    993

    Default

    Next up the San Francisco and the Award winning Freshman. So lets start out with the Freshman.

    * #21 Krimili (5'10") Averaging 18.2 points, 4 rebounds a game. Is 31-75 on 3 pointers. Was awarded player of the week honors once and Freshman of the week honors 3 times already. Attempted 137 FG.

    * #13 Hoskova (5'10") Last games was 14-18 FG and scored 32 points. Averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds a game. Attempted 122 FG.

    * #5 Langer (5'9") averaging 8.7 points.

    * #55 Rathbun (5'11") Averaging 6.3 points, and 4.5 rebounds. Awarded player of the week honors once.

    * #24 Kostic (6'2") Averaging 4.9 rebounds.

    #14 McDowell (5'6") Last game scored 10 points, 2 for 3 on 3 pointers. Averaging 6.5 points a game.

    #2 Vaalavirta (5'8") Last game 2-3 on 3 pointers.

    #3 Galic (6'0") did not play last game. Averaging 6.8 points a game.

    #32 Nielacna (6'0") did not play last 2 games. Averaging 8 points a game.

    * Denotes starters.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules