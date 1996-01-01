Thread: BRONCOS AND DONS ON TAP, WILL ZAGS DEFENSE IN WCC AND AGAINST COVID CONTINUE?

-
BRONCOS AND DONS ON TAP, WILL ZAGS DEFENSE IN WCC AND AGAINST COVID CONTINUE?
Lets look at our first opponent Santa Clara. Lot of familiar faces with a few new ones and some making more of a impact this year.
*#23 Vanallen (5'9") in her last game scored 25 points, was 16-18 free throws, 9 rebounds. Wow CLF watch some tape how did she get to free throw line 16 times? Averaging 13.2 Points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She's having a breakout year.
*#22 Herlihy (6'1") Last game 2-5 on three pointers. Averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
*#5 Wiehl (6'1") last game 3-6 on three pointers. Averaging 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
* #3 Pritchard (5'10") Averaging 7.5 points a game.
* #12 Maldonado (5'7") Averaging 5 points a game, last game scored 11 points.
#33 Stafford (6'1") Transfer from community college who can score and rebound. Last game scored 9 points, 6 rebounds, and then fouled out of the game.
#31 Hiraki (5'7") Freshman averaging 4 points a game.
#34 Hollingworth (5'10")
#13 Edmanson(6'0")
Ok another sister act but not twins one year apart listed below:
#10 Harris (6'6") Transfer Redshirted last year, playing limited minutes this year so far.
#14 Harris (6'7") Freshman this year. Behind her sister as far as court time.
* Denotes Starters
Last edited by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET; Today at 10:10 PM.
-
Next up the San Francisco and the Award winning Freshman. So lets start out with the Freshman.
* #21 Krimili (5'10") Averaging 18.2 points, 4 rebounds a game. Is 31-75 on 3 pointers. Was awarded player of the week honors once and Freshman of the week honors 3 times already. Attempted 137 FG.
* #13 Hoskova (5'10") Last games was 14-18 FG and scored 32 points. Averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds a game. Attempted 122 FG.
* #5 Langer (5'9") averaging 8.7 points.
* #55 Rathbun (5'11") Averaging 6.3 points, and 4.5 rebounds. Awarded player of the week honors once.
* #24 Kostic (6'2") Averaging 4.9 rebounds.
#14 McDowell (5'6") Last game scored 10 points, 2 for 3 on 3 pointers. Averaging 6.5 points a game.
#2 Vaalavirta (5'8") Last game 2-3 on 3 pointers.
#3 Galic (6'0") did not play last game. Averaging 6.8 points a game.
#32 Nielacna (6'0") did not play last 2 games. Averaging 8 points a game.
* Denotes starters.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules