Thread: Post game radio GU-UP

Hudson: GU has trailed less than 7% of the time this season as they cruise to a 116-88 win over UP. Zags up 56-35 at the half, I believe up by as many as 36 at 86 to 50 in the second half. Highest point total of season at 116. Timme 26, Watson 23 first time over 20 as a Zag, Kispert 14, Ayayi and Strawther 12 (career high for Strawther), 11 for Suggs 10 for Nembhard. Ayayi with first ever GU triple double at 12-13-14. GU 63% from the floor but only 23% from three@ 4-17.
Few: Asked about the triple double: Joel, that is great, we probably didn't play Domas long enough in a game or we would have probably seen one before and maybe with Blake Stepp. Joel is a winner 14 assists is amazing. It's great for him to have a triple double, he can always brag about it now. Anton-it was good for him to see some balls go in. It was a little slow for him on that end but he has nice hands and he does so much else for us. He does some things for us that no one else can. For him to get 23 is big and bodes well for us moving forward.
Michaelson: There's a lot to talk about here Hudson said. B-Mike Joel is a special one, no TO's, to have the first triple double is GU history with the guys that have been here is just incredible. He almost had it at halftime. Watson is starting to get some confidence on the offensive end, his body is feeling better, he had a great week, played well against BYU. Seeing that shot go in for him was huge. We knew we had an advantage inside but it was the guards they just have incredible site, 26 assists and only 2 TO's. Strawther was just incredible off the bench. It was nice to see the three go in, but strong drives, great rebounding. WE put Gregg in a hard, hard situation, no practice to speak of we just threw him in there. We're so proud of our guys, it was complete silence tonight. No crowd noise, nothing pumped in but it didn't bother our first group, that's for sure. There's lot of steps these guys need to take to be one of the best teams in GUY history, They're maybe 4 or 5 right now but one of the things they need to learn how to do is play a complete game. They came close against Virginia but they're not there yet.
Hudson: Timme and Joel both really had big first halfs for the Zags. Timme finished 10-14. Ayayi got his triple double early in the second halfon an assist to Nembhard. At that point they led 66-38. Anton 8-9 from the field and 6-7 from the line. When the backups got in Strawther really delivered as he hit the first three in his young career as they led by as many as 36. Portland hit a lot of late threes and Few not being particularly happy with that put the starters back in the finish things up. Ben Gregg scored his first career basket in his hometown, unfortunately no friends or family there to see it. Portland was 13-27 from three for 48% and 19-22 from the line @ 86%. Triplett who had 5 points all year finished with 13. GU finishes with 7 in double figures. GU had 29 assists tonight and won the rebounds @ 42-27. GU Thursday at home vs. Pepperdine, Saturday at SMC at this time. No tip times have been announced.
Hudson again: GU now 12-0, 3-0 in the WCC. Another outstanding night for the Bulldogs. It is so much fun to watch this team move the ball. GU did a nice job of shutting down Portlands driving game early on and throughout the game but did give up a lot of threes. Kispert started out shooting 1-7 and finished up at 6-14 and 2-7 from three. Bulldogs first true road game of the year. That's it for tonight.