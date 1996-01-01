Thread: Gonzaga vs Portland: Post game analysis and thought

Gonzaga vs Portland: Post game analysis and thought
Gonzaga 116
Portland 88
The big news of the night was Joel Ayayi becoming the FIRST ZAG EVER to get a TRIPLE DOUBLE. That's just amazing. 14 assists. That's a lot of assists. 12 points and 13 rebounds. Congrats Joel.
Other really news: Watson gets 23 points. Very good game. Season high of course. And Strawther got 12. A season high for him. Gonzaga gets a season high 116 points, mostly layups. Gonzaga had 29 assists, which is just sooooo beautiful. Zags shot 63% for the game, and 80% from the free throw line. And Zags had 7 players score in double figures. Timme led the team with 26.
The bad news. Zags play no defense in the second half. This game was somewhat like the Dixie State game.
Zags gave up 88 to Portland and 13 threes.
I enjoyed the game. I love seeing these guys play. I'm glad I was watching the game where I got to see the first Zag EVER get a triplei-double. That was definitely worth the price of admission. Ayayi is so cool to watch. I thought he had more than 13 rebounds. It seemed like he was getting all the rebounds. the Zags, as usual, played a totally unselfish game. That is another reason I enjoyed the game. So many really great passes.
Ok time to go...Hope you too enjoyed it.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!