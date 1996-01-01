Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Gonzaga vs Portland: Post game analysis and thought

  1. Today, 07:19 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,438

    Default Gonzaga vs Portland: Post game analysis and thought

    Gonzaga 116
    Portland 88

    The big news of the night was Joel Ayayi becoming the FIRST ZAG EVER to get a TRIPLE DOUBLE. That's just amazing. 14 assists. That's a lot of assists. 12 points and 13 rebounds. Congrats Joel.

    Other really news: Watson gets 23 points. Very good game. Season high of course. And Strawther got 12. A season high for him. Gonzaga gets a season high 116 points, mostly layups. Gonzaga had 29 assists, which is just sooooo beautiful. Zags shot 63% for the game, and 80% from the free throw line. And Zags had 7 players score in double figures. Timme led the team with 26.

    The bad news. Zags play no defense in the second half. This game was somewhat like the Dixie State game.
    Zags gave up 88 to Portland and 13 threes.

    I enjoyed the game. I love seeing these guys play. I'm glad I was watching the game where I got to see the first Zag EVER get a triplei-double. That was definitely worth the price of admission. Ayayi is so cool to watch. I thought he had more than 13 rebounds. It seemed like he was getting all the rebounds. the Zags, as usual, played a totally unselfish game. That is another reason I enjoyed the game. So many really great passes.

    Ok time to go...Hope you too enjoyed it.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:28 PM #2
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,359

    Default

    We can score like nobody's business but I don't like that Portland put that many points up against us.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:11 PM #3
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    275

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    We can score like nobody's business but I don't like that Portland put that many points up against us.
    I get it. However if you score as fast as the Zags do the opposition will get more opportunities to score. It looks to me like a simple game plan - your going to get lots of opportunities to score but your never going to be as efficient as we are so you cant win.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:18 PM #4
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,324

    Default

    There are very good coaches in the WCC......No one has been able to stop Gonzaga's back screens.....Virginia tried and Kispert lit them up from the three....that may have scared every WCC coach that watches that game.....

    I am no coach unless you count 5th grade CYO..... but I would at least try to make Gonzaga beat me with threes..... try to stop the transition like Portland did by sending everyone back....and pack it in with a two three zone.....and limit possessions to less than 70... I don't believe in prayer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:28 PM #5
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    918

    Default

    - ayayi's historic stat line should always be remembers as 12-13-14-0......pts-reb-asst-t.o.

    - career scoring nights for watson, strawther, and gregg (shout out to ben for his first basket as a zag)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules