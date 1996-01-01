View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game: GU @ UP - 01. 09. 21 ?

  • Timme

    1 1.35%

  • Kispert

    0 0%

  • Ayayi

    73 98.65%

  • Suggs

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Strawther

    0 0%

  • Ballo

    0 0%

  • Gregg

    0 0%

  • Other ( And Why. . .)

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: GU @ UP - 01. 09. 21

    I vote for the "French Army Knife" !!!! He does it all!!!! Rebounds, assists, points...a little disappointed with his steal numbers for this game....with just a little effort he could have had a quad-double!
    It's What You learn AFTER You Know It All That Counts
    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    First time on this board, that I can recall that it has been unanimous. Don't anyone screw it up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    - my vote made it 65 to nothing.
    - mods should side line anyone for 10 days, should they vote otherwise.
    Joel. Da. Man.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
