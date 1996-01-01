Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Who is the best passer on this team?

  Today, 05:47 PM #1
    FloridaZagFan
    Default Who is the best passer on this team?

    Suggs is sensational but is Joel the best?
  Today, 05:56 PM #2
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Almost with the triple double at half!
  Today, 06:24 PM #3
    DZ
    Default

    That. Was. Amazing.

    Think of all the players that have been here, none had a triple?

    Wow.

    Very few players ever did more in so little space. I just love him deep in the paint.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 07:07 PM #4
    former1dog
    Default

    Suggs has the best talent and vision as a passer.

    Ayayi basketball IQ, experience and knowledge of the offense makes him a better passer for the time being.
