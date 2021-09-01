Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ Portland - 1.9.2021

same here unfortunately
same here unfortunately
Try being in Spokane. Root is blacked out streaming not working and channel 28 kept with blowout football game ugggg
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
john montana
http://carponthefly.blogspot.com/
stream up for me in Fla. Sounds like student broadcasters.
"If you smell something, say something." Jon Stewart
Just now came on for me at 5 minutes into the game. Link posted at top of page is working. Just coming back from commercial.
I am out of state
No headbands, or are they black to match unis?
Now in. Does not work on my Samsung TV, but does on my Fire Stick on my older TV.
GO ZAGS!!!
Meanwhile fox doing postgame football. Ridiculous
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
Last 2:05 took 15 minutes. Commercials, play of the game, commercials, stay tuned for postgame show, commercials.
WTF!
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
Cook is back!!
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Aaron Cooke in and creates a turnover!
Now on khq, better image. Swx isn't high definition
even with my vpn, geo restricted. oh well.......
It may be the black uniforms, but it looks like Ballo has lost 10 lbs.
"Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
Zags 0-4, Pilots 4-7, keeping Portland viable.
"If you smell something, say something." Jon Stewart
Adams. PG for Portland driving me crazy he travels EVERY time he gets the ball. Skips or jumps before dribbling
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few