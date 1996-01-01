Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: Sat - 01. 09. 21

    Default Other Games: Sat - 01. 09. 21

    9:00

    Bama @ Auburn - ESPN2
    St. John's @ Creighton - FS1
    Ohio St @ Rutgers - BTN
    Wake Forest @ Duke - ACCN

    10:00

    Texas @ West Virginia - ESPN
    Miss'pi St @ Vanderbilt - SECN

    11:00

    Tenn @ Texas A&M - ESPN2
    Seton Hall @ DePaul - FS1
    Virginia @ BC - ACCN

    NOON

    Baylor @ TCU - ESPN
    UW @ CAL - PACN

    1:00

    TX TECH @ IOWA ST - ESPN2
    UNLV @ CO STATE - FS1
    1:30: Oklahoma @ Kansas - CBS

    2:00

    KY @ FLA - ESPN
    WSU vs. STAN - PACN

    4:00

    Georgetown @ Syracuse - ESPN
    Santa Clara @ SMC - CBSSN

    6:00

    UCLA @ Miller LoLifes - ESPN
    UNR @ SDSU -CBSSN

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ule/_/group/50

    #staysafe
    Default

    Beth and Jockitch are doing Bama/Auburn= fingernails on blackboard
