Thread: It's Game Day: Gonzaga vs Portland

Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. We're playing Portland today, and it's going to be a great game. Not great in the sense of a close game, but great in the sense of being able to watch the Zags play. Great in the sense that the Zags have such great players this year, and I really love watching each of them. I have such a deep appreciation for the game of basketball, as I played it for so much of my life growing up. I have always loved this game. And because I know the game pretty well, I just love how these Zags play the game. As I look at each and everyone of those first seven players, I have to admit that I really, really enjoy watching how they play the game. The way they play this game is so beautiful.
Mostly I love the way they pass. I know you've seen me write about it a lot. But the passing is just a thing of beauty. And of course I love how they move the ball up course as fast as a race car in the Indy 500. But the passing also includes the unselfishness of this team, and how they are always looking to pass the ball to a player who has an easier shot then they do. It's called unselfish play. And also the love they have for each other. This team has done it better than any who have gone before them.
Well, because the game of basketball is all about puting the basketball in the basket, I have to admit that I love the way these Zags do that. These guys score more points than any Zag team who has played before them. Corey Kispert is truly an artist when it comes to making baskets. He has one of the most beautiful shots of any Zag player ever. My admiration for Corey grows stronger every single week. He can absolutely nail that 3 pointer, and in the offseason he's learned the art of putting the ball in the hoop in many different ways. Adam Morrisey has always been my favorite Zag shooting artist, and then Dan Dickau. But honestly, Kispert is beginning to pass them up. And that says a lot.
And then we have Jalen Suggs, the new kid in town. And he has given us all so much pleasure this year. He can do things with the ball that no other Zag guard has ever done, and there has been a lot of great guards who have played at Gonzaga, and could also distribute the rock in wonderful ways. Blake Stepp comes to mind. But even Blake could not do it as well, and as beautiful as Suggs can. I always wondered what a top recruit would look like if Gonzaga ever got one. And now I know. Jalen showed us what they play like.
And I need to say that Joel Ayayi just blows my mind, and the minds of most of us Zag fans, and even fans around the country who watch him. He has his own style that's for sure. But he does whatever is needed to get the job done. In baseball they call it a utility player. I'm not sure basketball has a name for it. Mike Hart always comes to mind when discussing this kind of player, but even Hart can not do what Ayayi does, because Joel is also a really goodts shooter from the 3 point line. It just seems like when the Zags need one of those, he bangs one in. And like Suggs he's mostly a distributer, but he also knows how to run around the court and find an open space to receive the ball and put it into the basketball. And in this sense he reminds me of a top wide receiver in football. He just knows how to get open. And I believe he's the leading rebounder on the team. Yes. The guy who gets the most rebounds, and he's a guard.
I'd like to write more about guys like Timme and Nembhard because they too are just so fun to watch. They do amazing things with the ball, but I think I've worn you out with all I've already written so I'll write more about them another time. I'm really excited to watch all of their talents on display tonight.
Go Zags!