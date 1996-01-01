Thread: GU vs Portland - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Hopefully this game will still happen.. with this season, each of these threads its a crapshoot.
What are you hoping to see against the Pilots? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boy and girls!
Hopefully this game will still happen.. with this season, each of these threads its a crapshoot.
What are you hoping to see against the Pilots? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boy and girls!
I hope to see good, productive minutes for the deep bench. I'm expecting to see a blowout, with the final score for the Zags more than 85, but probably less than 100. Portland will be down big early, but the bench will let them score at the end to make it semi-respectable.
Zags - 99
Portland University - 58
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
Zags 101
Pilots 48
Originally Posted by Coach Few
105-58 Zags
It's not funny.
Zags 94 Pilots 65