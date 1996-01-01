Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: GU vs Portland - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  1. Today, 12:11 PM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,384

    Default GU vs Portland - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Hopefully this game will still happen.. with this season, each of these threads its a crapshoot.

    What are you hoping to see against the Pilots? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boy and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:25 PM #2
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    589

    Default

    I hope to see good, productive minutes for the deep bench. I'm expecting to see a blowout, with the final score for the Zags more than 85, but probably less than 100. Portland will be down big early, but the bench will let them score at the end to make it semi-respectable.

    Zags - 99
    Portland University - 58
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:37 PM #3
    rennis's Avatar
    rennis
    rennis is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Woodinville, WA
    Posts
    2,815

    Default

    Zags 101
    Pilots 48
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:42 PM #4
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,598

    Default

    105-58 Zags
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:40 PM #5
    JPW314159
    JPW314159 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Hoschton Georgia
    Posts
    185

    Default

    Zags 94 Pilots 65
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules