What a shame
Im sure this has been discussed many times but its a real shame that this amazing team will likely never be seen live by its fans and Jalen Suggs may never feel the energy from a rockin Kennel.
I havent been following but is there any talk or decision on letting fans into the WCC tournie? I had tickets last year for the first time but my company forbid us from going to Sin City due to the virus.
