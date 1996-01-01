-
Free weekend for a new local book
Hi everybody,
I'm a self-published fiction writer and have released a new book. I actually did a soft release late last year but haven't advertised at all. Amazon has algorithms on requiring a certain number of units "sold" before it will start to show up in the "similar to" or "also bought by others" lists. So in an attempt to get a little more exposure, I'm running a free book weekend promotion. The story is very Spokane and basketball centered although I chose to use EWU as it fit better with what I was trying to create. There are a couple of good Gonzaga mentions as, well I'm obviously a GU fan first and foremost. This was a different type of book for me to write, a departure from the genre I started out in and I am really happy with how it came out. I write for me, ie, the stories I would want to read. Hopefully others like them too, but it's not like I make any real money doing this so I stick to my approach. If there was a target audience, it would probably lean more towards the young adult and on up types. Not that it is inundated with adult content, but it's a college-aged romance story. I would guess the same people that read Twilight, 13 Reasons Why, The Fault in Our Stars, etc. would pick this book up but there is something in there for everyone.
I'm bringing this to a select couple of communities to see if it can get off the ground. If you are a reader or have someone in the family or anyone really that you know of that might enjoy it, it would be great if you'd spread the word. It will be free from January 8th through January 10th. Reviews are huge too. Thanks, everyone!
Amazon link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DQD5SRH
Mods, if this isn't kosher for some reason please let me know.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules