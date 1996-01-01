-
Unlock Me! 2020-21
It's game time! It's riddle time! I have posts prepared for your enjoyment. Answer the riddle, and you will enjoy the first musical part. The second part will be even more enjoyable!
There is a Season we are so fortunate to experience.
It's often like it's time to be born, and then our opponents find the time to die. Like a farmer, we plant and then, in time, we reap. In games it's a time to kill, and then we take time to heal. When we win, it's a time to laugh, and for opponents, they weep.
What am I referring to? I know this is too easy for some veterans.
Go.
I'm going to bed, so I might not respond for a few hours!
