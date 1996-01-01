Thread: What I like best about Suggs...

Results 1 to 8 of 8

  Today, 08:01 PM #1
    ZagsObserver
    Jan 2010
    2,113

    What I like best about Suggs...

    He paces the Zags. There hasn’t been a Zag which has been this skilled at that since Nigel. He’s the floor general and everybody knows that (Kispert is the vocal leader).
  Today, 08:04 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Feb 2007
    Irving, TX
    9,436

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    He paces the Zags. There hasn’t been a Zag which has been this skilled at that since Nigel. He’s the floor general and everybody knows that (Kispert is the vocal leader).
    I love his toughness, he doesn't lose a step when an opponent gets physical with him.
  Today, 08:06 PM #3
    ZagsObserver
    Jan 2010
    2,113

    Yes, and he’s constantly poking at the ball from behind, which often results in a turnover. It certainly puts their guy on edge and out of rhythm.
  Today, 08:07 PM #4
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Feb 2007
    Fort Bragg, NC
    1,625

    I love how much he loves making his team better. He has such a huge smile after another Zag scores, especially off one of his assists. Just a joy to watch.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 08:09 PM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Jun 2007
    2,797

    I love that he actually tries on defense. Not all the time you have a top 3 pick who is digging in defensively like suggs does.
  Today, 08:24 PM #6
    tyra
    Feb 2007
    1,176

    Everything!
  Today, 08:36 PM #7
    bartruff1
    Jan 2010
    7,321

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Everything!
    Yup........but his passing is remarkable.....
  Today, 09:08 PM #8
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Nov 2013
    Laguna
    7,252

    Suggs is gifted with unbelievable athletic ability but it’s his aggressiveness that sets him apart IMO.
