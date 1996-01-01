Thread: Post game radio GU-BYU

-
Post game radio GU-BYU
Hudson: Gonzaga victorious over BYU by 86-69. BYU chipped away late but this game was decided really early. GU went up 23-2 and wasn't like GU hit 18-19 shots to get there. It was really kind of pedestrian. BYU did cut the lead to 13 in the first half but the Zags went on a 15-0 run and after that it was pretty much decided. Morrison said anytime you get out to a 21 point lead that early it is really hard to come back against anytime let alone a team like GU with the offensive fire power they have. Kispert 23 leads all scorers, 16 for Suggs, 12 for Timme and Nembhard. 4-16 for Barcello and Averette BYU's leading scorers finished with a total of 12.Harmms and Loehner 13 for the Cougars and Harward 12. Zags go to 2-0 in WCC play. BYU came in not wanting to turnover the ball too much and that is exactly what happened as GU jumped out to 8-0 run. Through the first media timeout the Zags had 3 steals already and got out on the fast break with 3-2 or 2-1. BYU ended up with 16 TO's. It's really hard to guard the GU screen and roll and then you get that skip pass and the Zags step out for the three, they are just so hard to guard. BYU did settle in a little bit with about 4 mins. left in the half when they cut the lead to 13. GU took a timeout and then went on a 13-0 run. You jump out to an 8-0 run, then later a 15-0 run and then finish off with a 13-0 run to end the half at 52-29. Suggs struggled just a bit in the first half, he slowed down and let the game come to him and finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and a block. Nembhard 4-7 from three. Zags led by as many as 32.
Michaelson: The first group was super dialed in both physically and mentally. We probably had 17-18 really good minutes and10-12 really good minutes in the second half which gave about 30 minutes of about as good as we can play. That was a huge end of the first half. They scored on 6-8 possession and we really needed the end of the half run. The way Suggs passes the ball is just unbelievable. The ball really looks good coming out of Nembhard's hand, he can really get to the rack and he is a great passer. He has great hands. Suggs numbers ended up great, I don't know how many freshman would be unhappy with 16-5-5 and probably would have had more assists had Corey made a couple he normally hits. Suggs has such a great desire to learn and he just doesn't make the same mistake twice. This team really really wants to play games and they don't care when or where or how many in a row. Our guys have not blinked and they are ready for Portland as that is a go for right now, but you just can't be sure.
Sorry guys, don't know what happened but at that point I lost the radio feed. Hudson did say they were coming back for a look at the stats which you all now where to find them. Or look here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401275290. That's all I have!
See here for a BYU look at the game: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2021/...nzaga-bulldogs
