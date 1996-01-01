Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 07:50 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,432

    Default Gonzaga vs BYU Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 86
    BYU 69

    Zags totally dominated the game the first half, and especially the opening ten minutes. GU scored 52 first half points and it seems like they kind of let up the second half. Let up means they stopped running which is a big part of their offensive game. Their defense was much better than the final score as BYU must have scored ten points in the last 3 minutes after Few took the starters out.

    Kispert led the team in scoring with 23, Suggs had 16, five rebounds, five assists and 4 steals. That's a real good game. Timme and Nembhard both had 12 and Ayayi and Watson both had 8. The Zags ran BYU off the court in the first half, and had their full-court attacking offense in high gear. The passing was as beautiful as ever, and Suggs had a 3/4 court pass and hit Ayayi in full stride. The analyst said it was the best pass he had EVER seen, and then they talked about Suggs the rest of the night being a very high level quarter back in HS. It was a nice pass as he hit Ayayi in full stride just as if Ayayi was a wide receiver with a man right on him. I really like his defense and he he 4 steals.

    I thought Gonzaga's defense was fantastic for most of the game. They held BYU to 29 first half points. It wasn't bad in the second half either until the subs came in. This was the worst game I have seen the subs play. I don't think they scored in the last 3 minutes. None of them looked good. Makes me wonder a little about next year.

    In the end it was a very good game, and not even close/

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:54 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,797

    Default

    I am not worried about next year because I think AN is back and Watson will be okay and Sallis and Holmgrem are the real deals.. I still am waiting to see some glimmer of hope from Harris, Ballo or Strawther.

    First half was awesome. First 5 minutes of the second half was awesome. The defense was very good until the end. Once Few started bringing in the bench though it was very tough to watch.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:06 PM #3
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    717

    Default

    I'm i being picky or was that the worst 2nd half played by Gonzaga . Starters were in and they just sucked on "O" and especially "D" . Timme disappeared and needs to man up on D. Everyone is talking about going undefeated. They play like this and they could join Virginia as a 1 beat by a 16.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:08 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,797

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    I'm i being picky or was that the worst 2nd half played by Gonzaga . Starters were in and they just sucked on "O" and especially "D" . Timme disappeared and needs to man up on D. Everyone is talking about going undefeated. They play like this and they could join Virginia as a 1 beat by a 16.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Come on man. Agreed the second half was awful, but quit that crazy talk. Zags go up 30 and then coast...a 16 seed most likely will be down by 20 or 30 and cut it to 18 by the end of the game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:15 PM #5
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,216

    Default

    I realize that game management kinda reared it's ugly head in the 2nd half.....trying not to get hurt, etc. But it was also the fact that BYU played with more heart for most of the 2nd half.
    Overall, I was pretty happy with the game, particularly Suggs playing hard on both ends.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:24 PM #6
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,134

    Default

    Harris would be playing major minutes on a lot of previous Gonzaga teams. He’ll improve between now and next year, and I don’t think the posts doubting him will age all that well. He is quick and bouncy but he needs to refine his shot. I think he is on the Ayayi sort of development path.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:29 PM #7
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,954

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by White lightning View Post
    I'm i being picky or was that the worst 2nd half played by Gonzaga . Starters were in and they just sucked on "O" and especially "D" . Timme disappeared and needs to man up on D. Everyone is talking about going undefeated. They play like this and they could join Virginia as a 1 beat by a 16.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Did you forget about giving up 61 points in the second half against Northwestern State?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401271433
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:31 PM #8
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    BayAreaZagFan is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Bay Area, CA
    Posts
    586

    Default

    I have thought and still think that the only way the Zags lose a game in conference is if they check out too early in the second half. Once they build up a big lead, it's not like they're taking their foot off they gas, they just seem to get bored and start missing shots or playing sloppy. I like seeing the bench get minutes because any experience they get now will help out later in the year. Maybe bring them in for a few spot minutes earlier, before pulling all of the starters and try to keep the momentum going?

    I also thought that towards the end of the game, some of the "old" BYU started to come out. Nothing outright dirty, but I thought I saw some chippy play on their part.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:31 PM #9
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,321

    Default

    Is Cook injured ??? I googled around but didn't find anything.....thanks in advance for any info...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:37 PM #10
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,539

    Default

    I compared this team to 1990 LMU a week ago (just check my post history). Some of you probably thought I was reaching.

    Well here is some statistical reinforcement for that argument......

    https://twitter.com/jeffborzello/sta...85633539567619

    Mark Few has evolved into Paul Westhead. Guess what? There is nothing, and I mean nothing, that could have more impact to lure top talent in the future.

    Kids dream of playing in this type of offense.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:38 PM #11
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,272

    Default

    I liked this tweet from Bud Withers: https://twitter.com/bud_withers/stat...75030661890050
    Bud Withers @bud_withers

    Switching the TV from @ZagMBB to @UW_MBB is like trading in your Maserati for a ‘73 Pinto ...
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 08:45 PM #12
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,432

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    I liked this tweet from Bud Withers: https://twitter.com/bud_withers/stat...75030661890050
    Withers is the best, imo. That is one heck of a quote, ZN.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 09:13 PM #13
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,518

    Default

    Yawn................nobody got hurt.

    Get used to it, it's conference play. Plus BYU and SMC are down this year.

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 09:20 PM #14
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,539

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TacomaZAG View Post
    Yawn................nobody got hurt.

    Get used to it, it's conference play. Plus BYU and SMC are down this year.

    Go ZAGS
    Yawn...First team to average 85 points per game in first dozen since 1990 LMU. You know. Hank Gathers.? Bo Kimble? (see link in my post above)

    I mean yawn....just something any old team could do.....about once every 30 years.

    Yawn.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules