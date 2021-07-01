-
GAME THREAD: BYU @ Zags - 1.7.2021
Schedule shuffling brings BYU to GU early. BYU has had a bit of a break, so they should be healthy at least.
Tip: 8:30 PM Eastern, 5:30 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN (big plus of the schedule shift!)
Video Stream: WatchESPN https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=73
Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules