Thread: For Zag fans actually at the game, enjoy it!

    Good luck the rest of the season, just not tonight.

    Few is one of the truly great guys in coaching.
    Do you mean the cardboard cutouts?
    Are no fans allowed at the Kennel? I haven't been following where they are or are not allowed.
    Thanks fir showing up again, glad THERES a decent BYU fan. Glad we got this game earlier than expected.
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Glad to compete against the best. Few is a gentleman, and his players conduct themselves accordingly. I am a big fan of Suggs.

    I love our team and recognize it is a work in progress. The Zags are my second team in bball that I follow behind the Cougs, though not as well as you do. Good luck and no injuries. Best to you and your fans.
