Other Games: Thurs - 01. 07. 2021
Meanwhile. . .there are temporary episodes of distraction available before and after this evening's GU - BYU contest
Oregon @ Colorado - FS1 - 2:00
4:00
Iowa @ MD - ESPN2
Indiana @ Wisconsin - FS1
Cinn @ SMU - ESPNU
6:00
USC @ Arizona - ESPN2
Washington vs. Stanford - FS1
Portland @ USF - ESPNU
Illinois @ Northwestern - BTN
7:00
Nevada @ SDSU - CBSSN
WSU @ Cal - PAC12
7:30
UCLA @ Arizona State - ESPN
