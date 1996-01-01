Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

  1. Today, 06:47 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,426

    Default It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

    Good morning all you Zag fans. It's Game Day! The best day of the week. And this game will be one of our toughest and best games in conference play. It's been a crazy week for sure. We started out thinking we were playing Santa Clara. It's been a crazy year for sports, that's for sure because of this pandemic we are living through together. I'm really grateful for having a Gonzaga game today. It will help me take my mind off of all the craziness going on in the world today. Gonzaga's games can definitely be be a refuge for me sometimes.

    Ok! I got my favorite Gonzaga gear on. I am definitely wearing my luckiest Zag sweatshirt. Later on, when I get ready to go out I'll put on my Zag socks. I think I'll wear the red ones today. I'm looking forward to seeing Suggs back at full speed. I miss his play. I'm pretty much thinking that BYU will be a good test for us, but in the end I believe that Gonzaga just has too much of everything for them to keep up with us. It will be interesting to see if BYU wants to run with us. I dare them to and hope they do. I love a really fast paced game. I am thirsty to see the Zags passing, as it's one of the most beautiful thing that I see this year in college basketball. I don't think anyone can pass -the rock like the Zags do. I don't think there's a team that has a center and power forward who play like guards in the full-court game. Everyone have a great day. And let's all get ready to Rock and Roll.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:52 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,255

    Default

    Bornie, are you sure?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:57 AM #3
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,426

    Default

    Yeah. ha ha ha ha I'm pretty darn sure.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:29 AM #4
    zag67
    zag67 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    2,835

    Default

    I think we need to thank the coaches and administration for getting these games for replacements. I think that they are doing a SUPER job to filling our schedule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:30 AM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,255

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag67 View Post
    I think we need to thank the coaches and administration for getting these games for replacements. I think that they are doing a SUPER job to filling our schedule
    Agree, as opposed to Koach who's hiding under his barracks back at the Point.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules