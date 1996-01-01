Thread: ESPN TONIGHT 5:30PM It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

Originally Posted by zagdontzig Originally Posted by

I have to challenge you on BYU's "rival" status. Yes, they win games against us at a higher rate than a lot of other teams, but they get more shots at us. Most importantly, they still haven't got between us and a WCC title, like SMC has, and they haven't hung a single banner since joining the conference.



"Rivalry" gets thrown around a little too loosely these days. Some of the elements include:



-Longevity of series, and

-Comparable W/L record, and

-National Interest beyond the programs' respective fanbase.



Gonzaga/BYU has longevity, but it's broken, Gonzaga is 18-7 (.611) against BYU since joining the WCC, and the series doesn't attract national interest like Duke/UNC or Michigan/MSU would. "Rival" status should be earned; Duke/UNC, Cincinnati/Xavier, Indiana/Purdue, Michigan/MSU They're more a nuisance than a rival in my eyes. SMC remains the only conference "rival," if you're looking at banners, and I would say we're running away from that rivalry too. I'm not sure we have a bona fide rivalry right now.