Thread: ESPN TONIGHT 5:30PM It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

Good morning all you Zag fans. It's Game Day! The best day of the week. And this game will be one of our toughest and best games in conference play. It's been a crazy week for sure. We started out thinking we were playing Santa Clara. It's been a crazy year for sports, that's for sure because of this pandemic we are living through together. I'm really grateful for having a Gonzaga game today. It will help me take my mind off of all the craziness going on in the world today. Gonzaga's games can definitely be be a refuge for me sometimes.
Ok! I got my favorite Gonzaga gear on. I am definitely wearing my luckiest Zag sweatshirt. Later on, when I get ready to go out I'll put on my Zag socks. I think I'll wear the red ones today. I'm looking forward to seeing Suggs back at full speed. I miss his play. I'm pretty much thinking that BYU will be a good test for us, but in the end I believe that Gonzaga just has too much of everything for them to keep up with us. It will be interesting to see if BYU wants to run with us. I dare them to and hope they do. I love a really fast paced game. I am thirsty to see the Zags passing, as it's one of the most beautiful thing that I see this year in college basketball. I don't think anyone can pass -the rock like the Zags do. I don't think there's a team that has a center and power forward who play like guards in the full-court game. Everyone have a great day. And let's all get ready to Rock and Roll.
Go Zags!