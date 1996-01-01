Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: ESPN TONIGHT 5:30PM It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

    Default ESPN TONIGHT 5:30PM It's Game Day Everyone: Gonzaga vs BYU

    Good morning all you Zag fans. It's Game Day! The best day of the week. And this game will be one of our toughest and best games in conference play. It's been a crazy week for sure. We started out thinking we were playing Santa Clara. It's been a crazy year for sports, that's for sure because of this pandemic we are living through together. I'm really grateful for having a Gonzaga game today. It will help me take my mind off of all the craziness going on in the world today. Gonzaga's games can definitely be be a refuge for me sometimes.

    Ok! I got my favorite Gonzaga gear on. I am definitely wearing my luckiest Zag sweatshirt. Later on, when I get ready to go out I'll put on my Zag socks. I think I'll wear the red ones today. I'm looking forward to seeing Suggs back at full speed. I miss his play. I'm pretty much thinking that BYU will be a good test for us, but in the end I believe that Gonzaga just has too much of everything for them to keep up with us. It will be interesting to see if BYU wants to run with us. I dare them to and hope they do. I love a really fast paced game. I am thirsty to see the Zags passing, as it's one of the most beautiful thing that I see this year in college basketball. I don't think anyone can pass -the rock like the Zags do. I don't think there's a team that has a center and power forward who play like guards in the full-court game. Everyone have a great day. And let's all get ready to Rock and Roll.

    Go Zags!
    Last edited by GoZags; Today at 02:37 PM. Reason: Sorry to edit your thread, Reborn. Wanted to make sure folks knew game was moved up and over to ESPN
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Bornie, are you sure?
    Default

    Yeah. ha ha ha ha I'm pretty darn sure.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    I think we need to thank the coaches and administration for getting these games for replacements. I think that they are doing a SUPER job to filling our schedule
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag67 View Post
    I think we need to thank the coaches and administration for getting these games for replacements. I think that they are doing a SUPER job to filling our schedule
    Agree, as opposed to Koach who's hiding under his barracks back at the Point.
    Default

    It's definitely a strange day. Our game has moved up by 30 minutes. No longer a ROOT game, we are now on national television (with a top crew, instead of you know who). And playing a hated rival, sans Gollum. I count all this as win-win, so I will drink to that. Can I wait until game time to do that though?

EDIT: I just realized something, directly following our game is the Pasch and Walton show. This ought to be interesting.

    EDIT: I just realized something, directly following our game is the Pasch and Walton show. This ought to be interesting.
    Last edited by SorenTodd45; Today at 08:41 AM.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Default

    From the GU Men's Basketball FB Page:

    Zags �� BYU
    ��️5:30 PM PT
    ��ESPN
    ��Live Video - https://es.pn/3nbQXdQ
    ��Live Radio - https://goza.gs/37he80G
    ��Live Stats - http://goza.gs/2Qc6dbb
    ��️Game Notes - http://goza.gs/3osHG2K
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    It's definitely a strange day. Our game has moved up by 30 minutes. No longer a ROOT game, we are now on national television (with a top crew, instead of you know who). And playing a hated rival, sans Gollum. I count all this as win-win, so I will drink to that. Can I wait until game time to do that though?

    EDIT: I just realized something, directly following our game is the Pasch and Walton show. This ought to be interesting.
    I have to challenge you on BYU's "rival" status. Yes, they win games against us at a higher rate than a lot of other teams, but they get more shots at us. Most importantly, they still haven't got between us and a WCC title, like SMC has, and they haven't hung a single banner since joining the conference.

    "Rivalry" gets thrown around a little too loosely these days. Some of the elements include:

    -Longevity of series, and
    -Comparable W/L record, and
    -National Interest beyond the programs' respective fanbase.

    Gonzaga/BYU has longevity, but it's broken, Gonzaga is 18-7 (.720) against BYU since joining the WCC, and the series doesn't attract national interest like Duke/UNC or Michigan/MSU would. "Rival" status should be earned; Duke/UNC, Cincinnati/Xavier, Indiana/Purdue, Michigan/MSU They're more a nuisance than a rival in my eyes. SMC remains the only conference "rival," if you're looking at banners, and I would say we're running away from that rivalry too. I'm not sure we have a bona fide rivalry right now.
    Last edited by zagdontzig; Today at 02:10 PM.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    I have to challenge you on BYU's "rival" status. Yes, they win games against us at a higher rate than a lot of other teams, but they get more shots at us. Most importantly, they still haven't got between us and a WCC title, like SMC has, and they haven't hung a single banner since joining the conference.

    "Rivalry" gets thrown around a little too loosely these days. Some of the elements include:

    -Longevity of series, and
    -Comparable W/L record, and
    -National Interest beyond the programs' respective fanbase.

    Gonzaga/BYU has longevity, but it's broken, Gonzaga is 18-7 (.611) against BYU since joining the WCC, and the series doesn't attract national interest like Duke/UNC or Michigan/MSU would. "Rival" status should be earned; Duke/UNC, Cincinnati/Xavier, Indiana/Purdue, Michigan/MSU They're more a nuisance than a rival in my eyes. SMC remains the only conference "rival," if you're looking at banners, and I would say we're running away from that rivalry too. I'm not sure we have a bona fide rivalry right now.
    You might not view it as a rivalry, as we haven't disrupted your title chases.

    But BYU fans look forward to Zag games because (a) the Zags are always good and (b) many of them have been competitive, exciting games. Tonight might not be competitive, but BYU is still happy to play the Zags.

    The only other team that BYU really looks forward to playing is SMC.

    Good luck when the Zags aren't playing BYU.
    Default

    Just wanted folks to know game is at 5:30p and will be shown on ESPN. Thus, the thread edit and this post to "bump" the thread.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ArchaeaBYU View Post
    You might not view it as a rivalry, as we haven't disrupted your title chases.

    But BYU fans look forward to Zag games because (a) the Zags are always good and (b) many of them have been competitive, exciting games. Tonight might not be competitive, but BYU is still happy to play the Zags.

    The only other team that BYU really looks forward to playing is SMC.

    Good luck when the Zags aren't playing BYU.
    Adding a fourth element: bitterness between the fanbases. BYU fans are too nice for Gonzaga/BYU to be a rivalry.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Adding a fourth element: bitterness between the fanbases. BYU fans are too nice for Gonzaga/BYU to be a rivalry.
    We have plenty of knucklehead fans. Just ask the Utes.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ArchaeaBYU View Post
    We have plenty of knucklehead fans. Just ask the Utes.
    Now that's a rivalry.

    All fanbases have knuckleheads.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    My child is a student-athlete at Gonzaga. Every year, she states, HANDS DOWN, that playing at BYU is easily her favorite venue! The fans are always so kind! ArchaeaBYU, you are an example of such a fan!
