Jeremy Eaton Cancer Go Fund Me- Lets Help a Zag Legend
Zag Fans--
The first team that made me fall in love with the Zags, and I am sure this is the case for many, is the 1999 Zags Team who upset Florida in the sweet 16. The starting Center on that team--- Jeremy Eaton.
Some of you may know this, but Jeremy is batting Adenocarcinoma Cancer and his family is asking for friends and family help. He has had his own shop so has no insurance. Mods move if you must, but I want to help Jeremy and know other Zag fans may want to also.
Prayers for Jeremy and his family.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/r8yj3-jer...ource=customer
